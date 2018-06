NIT Calicut Calls Out for Walk-in Interviews in July

NIT Calicut Notification 2018 to fill 125 vacancies for the post of Technical Staff has been released on the official website of National Institute of Technology, Calicut - nitc.ac.in. NIT Calicut aims to recruit candidates on temporary basis in various Departments/ Schools for assisting in the Laboratories, Computer Centre and Workshop. Only Degree/ Diploma/ ITI holders from Government/ Government recognized Institutions will be accepted. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in Interviews for the post from 2nd July - 5th July, 2018 and download the application form by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nitc.ac.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Careers@NITC’Step 4 – Click on ‘Walk-in Interview for Adhoc Technical Staff’Step 5 – a PDF File will displayStep 6 – Download the application form available in the PDF file and take a print outStep 7 – Fill in the prescribed format with required detailsStep 8 – Applicants need to bring the application form with other required documents at the time ofInterview at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut as per the schedule mentioned below:Architecture & Planning – 2nd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of ARCCED – 3rd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of CEDCHED – 3rd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of CHEDCSED – 3rd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of CSEDEED – 2nd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of EEDECED – 2nd July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of ECEDMED – 4th July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of MEDPhysics – 4th July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of PhysicsChemistry – 4th July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of ChemistryBiotechnology – 5th July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of SOBTSNST – 5th July 2018, 8:00 AM, Department of SNSTTotal Posts: 125Architecture & Planning – 5CED – 8CHED – 6CSED – 29EED – 17ECED – 14MED – 27Physics – 8Chemistry – 8Biotechnology – 2SNST – 1– The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Computer Engineering or equivalent with minimum 1 year relevant experience in Auto CAD/ GIS Software desirable.– The applicant must possess Degree/ 3 year Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must be BTech/ Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must be BTech in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology or 3 years regular Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology /Computer Hardware/Software.– The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 1st class with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Electronics Engineering with 1st class with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must possess 3 year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 1st Class with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must be BSc in Physics/MSc in Physics with minimum 1– The applicant must be BSc in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks and minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must be BSc in Life Sciences/ BSc Biochemistry/ BSc Biotechnology/ BTech Biotechnology with minimum 1 year relevant experience desirable.– The applicant must be MSc/ BSc in Chemistry 1st class (60% or 6.5/10 CGPA) hands on experience in synthesis of Nano materials/characterization techniques such as FTIR is desirable.The age of the applicant must not be more than 27 years as on 1st January 2018.The selected candidate will be eligible to receive Rs.12,500 per month for Diploma holders and Rs.10,000 for ITI holders.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.