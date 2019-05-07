Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 7 Pro: Pre-launch Specs Round-Up

From the superb display to camera options, sleek design and state-of-the-art features, OnePlus 7 Pro could well be the smartphone for the new generation.

May 7, 2019
With less than a week to go for the OnePlus 7 Pro’s big Indian and international launch, tech aficionados are eagerly awaiting confirmation on the device’s many rumoured high-end features and specifications.
The latest news is that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have an impressive HDR10+ Certification. HDR10+ is a technology that is generally only seen on premium Smart TVs. Having this on a smartphone will enable viewers to watch dynamic and detail visuals from streaming service providers such as YouTube and Netflix, who have incidentally partnered with OnePlus.

The new OnePlus 7 Pro display with a 6.64-inch,1440 x 3120 pixels screen resolution screen, has got the highest A+ rating by DisplayMate, officially placing it among the best of the best display qualities available in the smartphone market.

In addition to its brilliant display capabilities, the OnePlus 7 Pro has a host of additional fun and high-end features. It boasts an impressive triple-rear camera with a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor. The phone also has a novel pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel resolution; perfect for getting great quality front-facing shots at just the right angles.

The smartphone will run on Android’s latest operating system, Android v9.0 (Pie). it has an Octa-core processor and has 6GB of RAM for seamless running. Gamers will delight in the graphics capabilities of the OnePlus 7 Pro, with its Adreno 640 GPU churning out an outstanding graphics performance.
The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor as well as the standard light sensor and proximity sensor. There is an accelerometer, compass and gyroscope. Storage is ample with 128GB of internal memory. A battery of 4000 mAh will ensure your phone lasts a good amount of time before needed to be recharged.

Overall, the OnePlus 7 Pro promises to be a technology-forward smartphone that is racing ahead of the pack when compared to premium offerings in the market. From the superb display to camera options, sleek design and state-of-the-art features, this could well be the smartphone for the new generation, going head-to-head with flagship models in the premium market.
