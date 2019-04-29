OnePlus 7 Series Launch Will Unveil Cutting-Edge Smartphones Inspired By the Extraordinary

The OnePlus series has been a game changer in the smartphone industry, successfully competing against premium models with soaring price tags. From state-of-the-art features and ease of use to stunning aesthetic and ergonomic hold, the technological powerhouse that is OnePlus has made it a firm favourite in the Indian market since its launch five years ago. Today, it’s ready to sweep the nation off its feet once again with its brand new model: the OnePlus 7.Perfectly fitting to its auspicious numeric, the 7 is perhaps the smartphone leader’s most significant launch till date. For a brand that was initially dubbed the ‘flagship killer’, the latest OnePlus offering promises to firmly cement it as a flagship creator in the smartphone arena, changing the entire landscape as it ups the technological stakes at unbeatable price points.Appropriately, the launch will take place in Bangalore, home-ground of the OnePlus brand. Slated for May 14, 2019, it promises to be the company's biggest unveiling ever in India, with over 3,500 attendees. And, for the first time in OnePlus history, key regions of India, USA and Europe will all set sights on the new model simultaneously.For the first time in the history of the brand, OnePlus has invited the public to the launch of its device set to shape the future of smartphones. Only a limited number of invitation vouchers were available and the tickets for this exclusive show sold out within a matter of hours. However, OnePlus fans who didn’t get the chance to access the special invites can still be a part of the momentous event by tuning into the live stream at:At the event and from the live stream, attendees and viewers will have the chance to witness the smartphone’s features and technology, see demos and get first-hand news and reviews on the device. Those present will also get the opportunity to earn goodies, exclusively available at the event.