OPPO A52: The Best Smartphone Under INR 20,000 is here

It’s always a dream to imagine that there would be a smartphone that boasted of premium features without burning a hole in the pocket.

With the launch of OPPO A52, that dream is now a reality. Whether its stellar display, large battery, impressive storage or quad-camera setup, this is a smartphone made for all-day use without breaking your bank balance. Here are the top features of the OPPO A52 that will make you want the smartphone right away.

Immersive FHD+ Punch Hole Display

With FHD+ 2400x1080 Neo Display resolution and ultra-narrow side of just 1.73 mm within its Punch Hole setup, the first impression of OPPO A52 is nothing short of striking. Added to the crisp resolution on the 6.5” screen is a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio that makes watching shows or playing games a breeze.

Inspired by the patterns of the sky, the OPPO A52 uses 3D Quad-curve design. Called Constellation Design, it’s a joy to behold with the smartphone feeling ultra-light at just 192 grams while keeping the back surface clean of fingerprints. Moreover, with the maximum brightness of 480 nits, you can clearly read what is on your screen even under strong sunlight. The design also allows the smartphone to use a Side Fingerprint Unlock mechanism that can be used with one hand for better user experience.

Not to forget, the phone comes with Eye Care Mode certified by TÜV Rheinland that protects the eyes from blue light and reduces eye strain. Similar displays on other brands can easily cost almost double of what’s being offered by OPPO that makes this a no-brainer simply based on the A52’s display itself.

Performance No Bar

With its 6GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, there’s no doubt that the OPPO A52 can handle any task you throw at it with ease. OPPO’s proprietary Hyper Boost along with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor ensures that the smartphone runs smoothly and effortlessly whilst lowering power consumption and outperforming each time you use the device.



Work All Day

When we say use the device, we literally mean use it all day. After all, that’s what the 5000mAh battery promises – and delivers. Not just that, the OPPO A52 also supports 18W fast charging that can recharge your smartphone at lightning speed. And did we mention that thanks to Reverse Charging, it’s possible to charge your OPPO A52 from other devices as well?

Shoot Breathtaking Pictures

The all-new OPPO A52 brings a Quad Camera setup boasting of a 12MP Ultra HD main camera. The primary camera is supported by an 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Portrait Lens and 2MP Mono Lens.

Not only does the 12MP camera shoot crisp and clear pictures, the 119.1-degree wide-angle lens enhances composition while the two unique portrait-style lenses offer unmatched image quality.

You can shoot night pictures without worrying about clarity or noise, thanks to the large aperture and Ultra Night Mode 2.0, up your selfie game with style images, filters and AI Beautification with the dual portrait lenses as well as record blur-free video in 4K resolution thanks to the OPPO A52’s in-built gyroscope and Electronic Image Stabilization. OPPO A52 also includes OPPO’s Soloop video editor along with creative video filters to quickly edit your footage and be a social media star.

Whether it’s images or videos, OPPO A52 is built to deliver breathtaking results, shot after shot.

More Reasons To Love

The OPPO A52 uses the latest configuration of ColorOS 7.1 built on Android 10 that further simplifies the user interface, removes bloatware and gives a more intuitive experience. The device is also configured with Dual Stereo Speakers to deliver surround sound effect and comes with Dirac 2.0 Sound Effect that automatically switches sound effect modes between music, videos and games.

The smartphone also comes with Multiple Modes that makes it a breeze to switch between work and play modes while keeping settings and information of each mode separate and secure. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack (oh yes!), and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Available in two stunning colours viz., Twilight Black and Stream White across offline and online stores like Amazon and Flipkart, OPPO A52 is priced at INR 16,990. Buyers can avail of attractive EMI options from various lenders, No Cost EMI up to six months on Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions as well as 5% cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI and Federal Bank Debit Card EMI.

OPPO is also slated to release the A52 in 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage variants soon. For now, we recommend pairing the A52 with OPPO Enco W11. The truly wireless headphones come with an in-ear design and an IP55 dust and waterproof certification.

Using the new Bluetooth low-delay double transmission, the earbuds provide a deeper listening experience with a total battery life going up to 20 hours. A single charge will let you listen to songs for five hours and just a 15-minute charge can add another hour of listening time. (The OPPO Enco W11 is available on Flipkart for INR 2499 here.)



Pair the Enco W11 with your new OPPO A52 and upgrade your mobile experience for less than INR 20,000 today. If that’s not a steal, we don’t know what is!

