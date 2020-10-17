OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition: OPPO to launch its latest smartphone with the ‘Be The Light Spread The Light’ campaign

Adhering to its belief of constantly elevating user experience, OPPO has always focussed on offering premium technology and creating unforgettable experiences for its customers. The brand recently turned heads with its Galactic Blue Edition of its Reno 4 Pro. This Diwali, the smartphone maker is taking a step forward with the launch of its Diwali edition of the OPPO F17 Pro. To welcome the festive season on a positive note, the brand has also launched the unique ‘Be The Light Spread The Light’ campaign. While the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition promises a stylish start to the festival of light, the thought-provoking campaign is urging consumers to be the reason to spread light and happiness in others life.

It’s been a tough year for all of us, however we have navigated through these turbulent times with strength and determination. With Diwali just around the corner, it is time to do something extra and spread the hope, kindness and love. With this core message, OPPO aims to motivate people and emphasis on the fact that Diwali is all about being that hope in the life of others through this emotional brand film.

The Video Campaign

The campaign not only resonates with the festival of lights, but it also spreads the positive message we all need to cope with the most unpredictable and tough year we’ve had in a long time. After all, mankind’s spirit has always triumphed in the face of great odds, and what better reminder of that fact than a campaign that celebrates the festival of diyas.

The video campaign features two underprivileged kids during Diwali 2019, in which the boy tells the girl that they will celebrate Diwali 2020 with sparklers, just like the other kids. The emotional film follows the boy’s obsessive quest to keep a half-burnt sparkler safe in his pencil box. Until one day his box falls in the water and just when he’s about to give up on his promise, his teacher presents him a box-full of sparklers. The teacher is overwhelmed at seeing his students so happy and records the emotional moment on his OPPO F17 Pro to share the message of love and kindness with everyone.

Using the OPPO F17 Pro to kickstart the festive season also makes a lot of sense. The feature-heavy smartphone has already become a darling of the new-age millennial with its array of industry-first features and superb camera capabilities. The Diwali edition smartphone further strengthens the brand’s India connect, making it the ideal gifting option during Diwali festival.

A festive design scheme

Keeping the country’s festive palate in mind, the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition takes its inspiration from the colours of the festival. Featuring a vibrant and trendy gradient colour scheme, the smartphone also features the F17 Pro’s pathbreaking Shiny Matte Finish. This creates a unique design as well as allows for the play of light to change depending on the surroundings.

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition boasts a super-clear 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display and a 16.34cm Dual Punch-Hole Display for a more immersive viewing experience. Along with a thinness of just 7.48mm, the smartphone makes it a delight to scroll through all your favourite Diwali pictures and videos as many times as you wish.

Camera Capabilities like no other

Of course, clicking pictures and videos is where the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition excels at. The quad camera features a 48MP main camera, 8MP wide angle camera, 2MP mono camera and a 2M mono camera. For the perfect selfie, there is a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. A host of AI beauty and imaging features ensure that the final output is a worthy masterpiece of visual brilliance, no matter how poor the lighting conditions may be.

Among its many nifty features is the AI Beautification 2.0. Customised for Indian beauty preferences, it can retain the Indian bindi while preserving the natural skin tone. For men, it creates sharper features for faces with fuller beards and thicker eyebrows. The smartphone comes equipped with other equally innovative applications such as AI Portrait Color, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Bokeh, Dual Lens Bokeh, and AI Super Clear Portrait.

The perfect Diwali smartphone

Besides its premium finish and design, the OPPO F17 Pro also includes a localised user interface (UI). The smartphone is equipped with OPPO’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 proprietary technology that can charge your F17 Pro fully in just 53 minutes. You also get a total of five hours of talk-time with only five minutes of charge. In addition, the innovative AI Night Charging helps in keeping the smartphone battery optimised.

Multitasking is a delight with the MediaTek P95 chipset powering the F17 Pro Diwali Edition. The ColorOS 7.2 ensure you can work and play without any lag. The operating system ensures several personalizations such as Infinite Edge Design, Multi-User Mode, and OSIE Ultra Clear Visual Effect. There is also the HyperEngine technology that offers intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens and vibrant visuals.

Pricing and Availability

The regular 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at INR 22,990 and is available in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colour options. The pricing of the Diwali variant is yet to announced. The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali edition smartphone is slated for launch on October 19, 2020.

Visit OPPO India’s official website to view the beautiful video and know more about the F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

Watch a sneak peek of the ad film here –