OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G to redefine smartphone videography, coming your way on 18th January

OPPO is all set to launch the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, which is scheduled to be available for sale later this month across India. This 5G enabled device is the latest premium offering from OPPO and carries forward the legacy of the highly successful Reno series.

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a big step forward in videography technology and leverages the brand’s extensive expertise to introduce the industry-first AI Highlight Video feature. This latest Reno series device will also keep you 5G ready for the future with robust connectivity support that you can leverage as soon as the new network rolls out in the country.

The videography marvel comes to India

Videography is at the heart of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G and powering it, is OPPO’s latest breakthrough in AI technology, an industry-first feature called the AI Highlight Video. It’s an industry-first feature which will give turbocharge to your videography experience.

In the past as well OPPO has introduced many industry-first innovations with the Reno series and AI Highlight Video is going to be a game changer.

Looking under the hood of the Industry-first AI Highlight Video

The AI Highlight Video is a path breaking innovation for smartphone videography. It integrates the powerful hardware and software capabilities of the Reno5 Pro 5G to capture perfectly vivid and detailed videos in any light condition.

It is an industry-first offering from OPPO and leverages AI algorithms to process and detect in the lighting conditions of the frame in which you are recording the video. Any light can be highlight with AI Highlight video as the system automatically identifies and applies a suitable algorithm to deliver stunning quality videos.

For low light or dark lighting conditions, AI Highlight Video can drastically improve the brightness, colour and vibrancy of the scene. Whether you are indoors with friends and are trying to capture everyone enjoying themselves, or you’re out for a drive at night and want to capture something interesting on the go, Reno5 Pro 5G will help you get exceptional clarity every time.

It’s not just low light conditions where the Reno5 Pro 5G delivers exceptional results. The AI Highlight Video excels at even brightly lit scenarios where the backlight often causes cameras to struggle and yield a poorly exposed video. That sunrise in the hills will never look more perfect!

A stunning smartphone for those who #LiveTheInfinite

If you always demand the best, and always bring your A-game to the table, then the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is the phone for you! OPPO’s Reno series has always found a lot of success with the hip and modern youth of the country owing to a great mix of premium features, great hardware and innovative offerings. Reno5 Pro 5G takes ahead the legacy and promises a slick and premium experience that will open up infinite possibilities.

The video capabilities, are the highlights of the device and you will love Reno5 Pro 5G! AI Highlight Video is exactly what you need to capture special moments with your loved ones perfectly every time no matter where you are. Going to the karaoke with your friends and worried that the video you’re recording is going to be a dark and blurry mess? AI Highlight Video’s Ultra Night setting will handle the situation like a pro. The Night Never looked so good with Ultra Night Video. OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G will capture details that would be impossible to notice otherwise. Reno5 Pro 5G enable, you to capture the perfect video for every situation!

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is also going to be the first product in India to come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. This chipset powers the 5G capabilities of the device and offers industry-leading performance while at the same time it consumed less power than ever!

Capture the Infinite Possibilities

With Reno5 Pro 5G, OPPO has stepped up the brand’s commitment to constantly innovate and offer industry-first features is very evident here!

OPPO is also leading the trend with such an intense focus on video. A recent industry report published by CMR highlights that video would gain even more prominence with the advent of 5G, and with the Reno5 Pro 5G, OPPO is taking up a leadership position in this space.

The Reno5 Pro 5G is a worthy successor to the Reno legacy and will come equipped with a host of features that OPPO plans to reveal in a grand live launch on 18th Jan. Pricing and complete specification will be revealed at the same time as well, and we are waiting with bated breaths for all these details! What about you?

This is a Partnered Post.