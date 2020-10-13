OPPO to kickstart the festive season with the delightful F17 Pro Diwali Edition

The most awaited season of the year is just around the corner with all of us eagerly waiting to celebrate the festival of lights, happiness and home coming. Diwali -The festival of light holds a special place for all of us as we wait for the entire year to finally make the maximum of those moments with our families and create memories that lasts a lifetime. The festival has always brought all of us closer by sharing gifts, favorite food and buying new clothes. Keeping the festive mood in mind, OPPO has decided to help you kickstart the season of lights with style. After the successful launch of the OPPO F17 Pro, the brand is ready to bedazzle you with the F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

The OPPO F17 Pro has been a phenomenal success. The specs-ridden smartphone, featuring numerous industry-first features, was launched in a one-of-its-kind online music event. Be it the spectacular launch or its trail-blazing features, OPPO F17 Pro embodies the brand’s commitment to keep pushing the boundaries and redefine the smartphone experience with consumers.

With the all-new OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition, the brand promises to make the festivities sweeter and more joyous. The smartphone boasts a wide range of cutting-edge feature, which includes a vibrant colorful design scheme and an AI-enabled quad camera setup that has been crafted for the Indian consumer. OPPO’s clear focus on Indian consumers is best exemplified with the localized user interface (UI) on the F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

Let’s have a deep dive into what makes the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition an absolute essential this festive season!

Matching the Diwali spirit with its design

The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition will be the conversation starter for you. Taking inspiration from the Diwali diya, the brand has employed a spectacular colour scheme for the handset’s back design. The three colours chosen for the back panel also signifies the core theme of the festival – the victory of light over darkness. Like the F17 Pro, the handset’s Diwali Edition features the trendsetting Shinny Matte Finish. This industry-first feature reflects light to create unique and intriguing design. Coupled with the new colour scheme, the F17 Pro Diwali Edition will shine the brightest this festival season.

Its edgy design is complimented with the smartphone’s slim profile. The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition boasts a thinness of just 7.48mm. It is also super-light at a mere 164g. In addition, the smartphone is based on 20:9 size ratios, which gives the user a comfortable grip.

The large 16.34cm Dual Punch-Hole Display ensures you have ample screen real-estate, enabling a more immersive viewing experience. You can now scroll through all your amazing Diwali pics and videos with delight. Furthermore, the handset features a super-clear 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

AI cameras for spectacular Diwali photos

In a bid to understand the needs and wants of the fun-loving desi youth, OPPO has worked at length with IIT Hyderabad researchers to nail every detail just right. The Diwali edition is not just a cosmetic facelift either! Apart from the festival inspired look, OPPO has also worked extensively on the camera features of the device. This Diwali, capture the memories and turn them into masterpieces with the F17 Pro Diwali Edition. OPPO has worked extensively to give you the best-in-class beauty solutions and imaging effects. Take the AI Beautification 2.0 feature for example. Its AI algorithm is trained to retain the Indian bindi in photograph while delivering a more natural skin tone with richer features and well-defined eyes. For males, the same algorithm can enhance a face with fuller beards and deeper eyebrows.

The list goes on! The F17 Pro Diwali Edition has everything you need to take Instagram-worthy pictures. It features the AI Portrait Color, AI Super Night Portrait, AI Night Flare Bokeh, Dual Lens Bokeh and the innovative AI Super Clear Portrait.

The camera features a 48MP main camera, 8MP wide angle camera, 2MP mono camera and a 2M mono camera. The quad camera setup excels at clicking crystal clear photos, both in well-lit daytime shots as well as in darker night-time environment. The front dual-depth camera with a 16MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera is just what you need to click those perfect selfies.

Fast charging capabilities

While Diwali is synonymous with fun and festivities, it is also the time when you are the busiest. Amidst the countless activities, you might find it hard to charge your smartphone. With the F17 Pro Diwali Edition, OPPO promises an uninterrupted Diwali. The smartphone’s massive battery can be fully charged in just 53 minutes, owing to the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 proprietary technology. This also makes it possible for you to have up to five hours of talk time with just five minutes of charge.

Out the entire day and no time to charge your smartphone? Don’t worry. OPPO has the solution. The F17 Pro Diwali Edition features the AI Night Charging. Its innovative algorithm can detect the user’s wake time and complete the last 20% charge within 90 minutes of that wake time. You can put your smartphone to charge all night without worrying about overcharging.

To ensure a long-lasting battery life, the F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes with the TUV Rheinland-Certified Safety Charging System.

An uninterrupted Diwali with OPPO

It’s not just power-packed features that sets apart the OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition. The brand has also taken care of what’s under-the-hood. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek P95 chipset. This ensures optimal performance wherein you get to multitask with utmost ease. In addition, the HyperEngine Technology provides the user with a wide range of features, such as intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens and vibrant visuals.

Moving to the software side, the F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes with the ColorOS 7.2. The operating system ensures that your smartphone runs smoothly at all times. It features a wide range of specs, including the Infinite Edge design, Multi User Mode an OSIE Clear Visual Effect.

The F17 Pro Diwali Edition is crafted for you to have a seamless smartphone experience this Diwali. From taking numerous pictures and videos to receiving countless calls, your smartphone will have you covered.

Air Gesture

Last but not the least, the smartphone also comes with the trendsetting Air Gesture mode. With this unique feature, you can take your call with just an air swipe, even if you are 25-50 centimeters away from the handset

Have a joyous Diwali with OPPO

The past few months have been a challenging time for all of us and Diwali promises to be the respite we’ve all needed. The warmth of being together, of being surrounded by friends and family, is reason enough to celebrate. OPPO’s next-in-line trail-blazing smartphone – the F17 Pro Diwali Edition – is all set to make Diwali 2020 brighter than ever. The OPPO F17 Pro Diwali Edition will be launched on 19th October.

This is Partnered post.