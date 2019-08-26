OPPO to Unveil Reno2 - The Ultimate Camera Phone

In May 2019, OPPO launched its brand new series of ergonomically designed Smartphone -the Reno series disrupting the premium Smartphone market. With the Reno series, OPPO has leveraged innovative design and features such as shark-fin rising camera, 10x hybrid zoom, wide angle optics and customized operating system to give consumers a distinct experience. Already in its second generation, the Reno family has notched up a niche for itself.

The Reno2 is set to launch on 28th August, 2019 making India the first country across the globe to witness the unveiling of this titan. This is will be the first Smartphone series by the brand with Quad Cam setup. The device is equipped with a quad camera comprising a 48 MP primary camera and other cameras with varying focal lengths which work in tandem with each other to offer a 20x digital zoom.

Let’s trace the evolution of the Reno family of smart phones and their features which have left us fawning.

Reno

Setting the stage for OPPO's march of innovation was the original Reno. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor, its 6.4 in AMOLED capacitive touch-screen, 48 MP camera, Adreno Graphics Card and upto128 GB storage would have checked off almost all the boxes on a buyers list. The first in the series to feature the signature pop-up camera, it captivated the market’s imagination with its ultra-crisp images and fluid user experience.

Reno 10X Zoom To scale up performance, the Reno 10x Zoom introduced the Snapdragon 855 and the Adreno 640 graphics interface. The battery was beefed up to 4065mAh while the overall dimensions were slightly enlarged for a triple camera configuration. The16MP shark fin rising camera was introduced by OPPO adding to its list of industry first features introduced by the brand. However, to take image quality several notches higher, dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) was introduced. Reno 2 OPPO’s story of introducing ground breaking innovation doesn’t stop here. It seems that it isn’t the end but just a new beginning towards Smartphone innovation. Going ahead a step further from the Reno 10X Zoom, the latest variant - the Reno2 debuts a 20x digital zoom with a quad camera configuration for a variety of effects. It could well be the forerunner to a whole new series under the Reno2 label. Here’s why the Reno2 is worth its weight in gold:

● Camera: The quad camera setup with 48 MP primary camera and 3 other lens with wide angle and better zoom capability, work in tandem to produce 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x digital zoom. Rounding off the camera suite are multiple digital image enhancement modes such as Ultra Dark Mode for exceptionally clear shots in dark environment and Ultra Steady Video Mode that eliminates jitters in even the most dramatic conditions. The device houses a hardware network that optimizes AI noise reduction through an built-in NPU that reduces the processing time between click and show to almost negligible.

● Display:

A 6.55”Panaromic AMOLED display inset by a Gorilla Glass 6 cover panel offers rich visuals with 2400X 1080 pixel resolution. Thanks to its compact packaging, the phone has a 93.1 screen to body ratio. The phone boasts on a hidden fingerprint unlock 3.0, shark fin rising camera to elevate user experience even further.

See More, See Clear, and push beyond boundaries with #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom! Zoom in 20x more with us and get closer to the launch on 28.08.2019. Add #20xZoom to your Twitter username if you are waiting for #OPPOReno2! pic.twitter.com/E7NXnjqRyf — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 22, 2019

● Performance: Gaming fans will warm up to the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G-processor right away. Coupled with an Adreno 618 GPU, the phone is optimized for the dynamic graphics in the most demanding multi-player ones. If that was not enough, features like HDR 10, Game Boost 3.0, Link Boost and Game Assistant optimizes performance even further. Further, the VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 and 400- mAh battery offers more than enough juice for an average and ensure longer hours of game play, while the 6.55” of panaromic screen coupled with dolbyatmos sound for a perfect surround sound experience and 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB ROM provides an immersive gaming experience.

● User Experience:

Like its predecessor Reno 10x Zoom, the Reno 2 comes with 256GB onboard memory. On the aesthetics front, the phone comes in a choice of Ocean Blue and Luminous Black. Finally, its Android 9 based ColorOS6.1 operating system is comparable to Apple’s IOS.

2 days to go for #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. Get set to See More, and zoom in to the fun. Know more: https://t.co/k2Q7W9qh1J pic.twitter.com/tUbEY7dtC8 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 26, 2019

The excitement that the launch has generated is palpable. Arti Sharma, a 30 year business executive, has this to say, “For the selfie lover in me, the OPPO Reno2 sounds like just the thing I needed. More power to OPPO.”

This is a partnered post.

