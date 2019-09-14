OPPO Unveils Stellar Smartphones that are easy on Pocket- OPPO A9 2020 and A5 2020

In a bid to extend an early Diwali offering to gadget-freak millennials in India, OPPO has launched two impressive mid-range smartphones, OPPO A9 2020 and A5 2020. At first glance, the two devices create a very strong impression with some power-packed features and aggressive pricing.

OPPO A9 2020, in particular can exhibit a standout presence in the market with a plethora of flagship features such as Quad camera set-up, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a massive 5000 mAh battery with type-C reverse charging capability.

Scroll down to read in detail about some primary features, price, sale date, launch offers and more about this latest OPPO offering:

• 48 MP ultra-wide quad camera set up

With #TheNewExpert and its #UltraWideAngleLens, there’s enough space for everyone and everything! @TheAaryanKartik widens his imagination with the #OPPOA92020 and its 48MP Ultra Wide Quad Camera, 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Available from 16th September, 2019. https://t.co/f7juVwot69 pic.twitter.com/A9lMj0PQFD — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 12, 2019

OPPO A9 2020 features an innovative48-megapixel quad camera set-up on the rear that can adapt to different shooting angles, lightening scenario, and background settings. You will have multiple photography options at your disposal with 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens to capture mesmerising landscape shots,and 2MP Portrait and Mono lens to capture breath-taking portraits utilizing Artistic Portrait Mode which will allow users to capture portrait in 7 different filters. Additionally, Ultra Night Mode 2.0 to capture crystal-clear snaps even during the darkest light settings. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel AI Beautification shooter for crisp and sharp selfies. Moreover, the Video Stability feature and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) will enable you to record each and every moment with best stability while you’re on the move.

• Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor This latest flagship from OPPO is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset to assure a lag-free performance. The smartphone comes in two RAM variants – 4 GB and 8 GB along with 128 GB of internal storage, to ensure that you never run out of space to store your treasured memories. Moreover, the massive 5000 mAh battery can run the smartphone for a whole day, even with your mobile data turned on!

• 6.5-inch Compact Waterdrop Screen OPPO A9 2020 features a large 6.5-inches nano waterdrop screen to provide you an immersive experience.The waterdrop camera has been reduced to 31.4% compared to its predecessors which helps in providing a bigger display and screen-to-body ratio of 89% to provide an immersive experience. It is also equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for superior protection to ensure optimum security of the screen. OPPO A9 2020 comes with sunlight screen which provides vibrant display even in the day light conditions and the blue shield which helps infiltering the blue light coming out of the smartphone and thus, protecting your eyes.

• Dual Stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos Another unique feature of this smartphone is that it comes equipped with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos sound effect that promises a theatre-like audio experience. Both speakers together can create 3D surround sound which can make you feel like you’re watching a movie at a theatre.

• Sale date and launch offers

This budget-friendly beast will be up for sale at Amazon on 16th September, from 12 noon onwards whereas the phone will be available offline by 19th September, 2019. The base (4GB) variant will be available at a price of Rs. 16,990 while the 8 GB RAM version can be purchased for Rs. 19,900. OPPO has also announced many launch offers on purchase of this smartphone, such as 5% instant discount with HDFC cards, exchange bonus, no-cost EMI etc. OPPO A5 2020, the trimmed version of this flagship killer will be up on sale on both offline as well as online-only on Amazon on 21st September and will share many specifications with its elder sibling, including the quad-camera set up, SD 665 processor, 5000 mAh battery, and 6.5-inch display screen. However, the 12-MP primary camera with 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Lens, 8-MP selfie camera, up to 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage are some of the factors that will distinguish it from the OPPO A9 2020.

With all the features in OPPO A9 2020, we recommend this budget beast should be on your list for festive season purchases. So go grab your device today.

This is a partnered post.

