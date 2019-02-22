OPPO’s VOOC 3.0 Will be a Blessing for Your Next PUBG Marathon

Get ready to be #Thunderstruck.



#OPPOF11Pro coming soon in Thunder Black. pic.twitter.com/7oVLczTm1C — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) February 19, 2019

After the success of F9 and F9Pro, OPPO has got gamers jumping in their seats with its announcement of F11Pro. The smartphone maker is going to launch the newest edition of its F-series and is already sending ripples of excitement among users with its top-of-the-line battery standards, speed, display and camera.The new phone is going to be a messiah for gamers with its upgraded VOOC 3.0, which means longer, uninterrupted sessions of PUBG with your friends. The VOOC 3.0 now charges your phone 20 minutes faster than the previous version SuperVOOC, and the phone itself is fitted with a 4,000mAh battery, so that you don’t have to run off to find the nearest charging point every time you decide to extend your playing spree.Not just that, you’ll also be able to charge on-screen and use your phone, and play games while charging it. A five-layer of protection technology packed in its battery, ensures that you are able to do it safely, too. Plus, the VOOC 3.0 makes sure that if your phone switches off due to gaming or live streaming, you can use it again with the screen on and continue with life as if nothing ever happened.To ensure an optimized battery life, the company’s new Hyper Boost Feature, comprising of a System Boost, Game Boost and App Boost, also promises a specialized optimization for system, games, and apps, which means a glitch-free performance, even if you have to switch to taking a call during play time.Also, the latest interaction design will give gamers an immersive visual experience and the ‘Game Space’, an all-round gaming service that automatically adds your games and provides practical game optimization, will make for one of the best gaming experiences.The visual experience of playing PUBG on an OPPO F11 Pro is going to be next level, with its simple navigation signals, smart riding mode, efficient smart assistant, and powerful cloud service packaged into latest ColorOS 6.0. You can watch your favourite gaming characters come to life on the phone’s panoramic screen, designed to perfection. And that’s not it. The phone offers great grip to make it easier for you to play without worrying about being too aggressive and dropping your phone. Plus, the screen is tougher and more durable, too.The OPPO F11 Pro is possibly the best out there to help you make the most of your gaming fantasies. With many first-of-its-kind features in its kitty, the company is definitely going to surpass user expectations.