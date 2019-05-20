Take the pledge to vote

Our Editors Pick the Best Online Apps to Shop At

Here are the top apps we think are the best for online shopping or maybe just scrolling when you’re bored.

Anshika Bajpai

May 20, 2019
Online shopping will always have a sweet spot in my heart. Because not only do you get to shop, but you also get to do it in pyjamas. And because our love for online shopping doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon, here are the top apps we think are the best for online shopping or maybe just scrolling when you’re bored.

1) Myntra

For all things fashion, Myntra is my go-to place to shop. They have all the major brands covered under them and some sweet deals to make the experience better too. Not just that, Myntra’s home, accessories and makeup section are also quite great. So it’s like a one-stop shop for everything missing in my wardrobe.

2) Amazon

Of course! It has everything - clothes, gadgets, food, groceries, gardening supplies - you literally name it and it’s available on Amazon. They are known for their amazing deals so the next time you open the app, check out the ‘Today’s deals’ section to buy things you forgot you even wanted.

3) Shein

If you are looking for trendy fashion at affordable prices then do checkout Shein. You might want to check the quality and the material before buying, but style wise it gives you so many options you might just end up buying much more than you planned. It also has a lot of options for cute stationaries, kitchen products and overall home needs.

4) Ajio

When they say it’s handpicked it actually is. Ajio is by far the most different online shopping app I’ve come across when it comes to style. Don’t forget to check out their Indie section if you like Indigo prints, block prints and fusion styles.

5) Nykaa

If makeup makes you go weak in the knees then Nykaa is a heaven for you. Not just makeup Nykaa offers a host of options for all your body’s daily needs. Skincare, toiletries, styling tools, luxury products and much more can be found here. The best part that I like is that you can ‘Shop by concern’ and buy whatever suits you the best. Like if your concern is ‘Acne’ you can click on that particular concern and get a range of products fit for acne prone skin.

6) SBI YONO

SBI launched its YONO app which stands for ‘You Only Need One’. Staying true to its name this app offers great deals and discounts at all the major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Peter England, Red Bus, Thomas Cook, Louis Phillipe and many more. You can use this app for shopping, travel bookings, banking, bill payments and other financial services. This lets you access one app for all your financial and lifestyle needs, which comes in handy quite a number of times.

Happy shopping y’all!

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI
