News18 Logo

partner-content

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Partner Content
1-MIN READ

Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Results Due This Year

For Representation

For Representation

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present latestage trial results before the year end but it is unclear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford could present late-stage trial results before the year end but it is unclear if it will be rolled out before Christmas, the chief trial investigator for the vaccine said on Wednesday.

“I’m optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year,” Andrew Pollard said of presenting trial results this year.

Asked if the vaccine would be ready by Christmas he said: “There is a small chance.”


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...