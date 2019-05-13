Take the pledge to vote

Planning to Buy a Car? Here’s Your Checklist to Get a Car Loan

The banks look for proof that you have a good credit score and are in a position to repay the car loan.

Anshika Bajpai

May 13, 2019
So you’ve finally set your eyes on your dream car and are ready to grab the keys and start riding it. Wait though, first of all, you need to take care of the finances. Either you can make the payment yourself or you take a car loan. Now car loan might look like it’s a complicated affair, but it's actually not.

Here is a checklist of documents required when you need to get a car loan.

● Age proof
● Identification proof
● Application form
● Passport size photograph
● Residence proof
● Income proof
● Bank statements
● Signature verification proof
● Pro-forma Invoice or Rate list

Generally, the banks look for proof that you have a good credit score and are in a position to repay the car loan. This helps in determining the rate of interest at which you will be given the loan.

Post Sanction documents

● Loan agreement signed by the Regional Transport Office
● SI request/ ECS form/ Post dated cheques
● Security cheques required for Si and ECS
● Margin money receipt

What you can use as Identity proof;

● Passport
● PAN card
● Voters ID card
● Driving license

What you can use as address proof

● Ration card
● Driving License
● Voters ID card
● Passport
● Telephone Bill
● Electricity bill
● Life Insurance policy

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI
