Planning to Buy a Home? Here’s Your Checklist to Get a Home Loan

Owning a house today has become a reality for a lot of people thanks to home loans, easy processes and documentation. So if you’ve set your heart on a house and can’t wait to make it your own here’s a checklist of documents you’ll need while applying for a home loan.● Driving licence● Ration card● Passport● Voter’s ID card● PAN card● Bank passbook● Employee ID● PAN card● Birth certificate● Bank passbook● Mark sheet of 10th class● Passport● Driving license● Bank account statement or passbook● Passport● Voter’s ID card● Ration card● Any utility bill (telephone, electricity, gas, water) - not more than 2 months old● LIC policy/receipt● Letter by a recognised public authority verifying your addressFor salaried employees - You can use any one of the below for documentation;● Form 16● Certified letter from employer● Payslip for the last 2 months● Increment/promotion letter● IT returns (of 3 years)You also need to submit any investment proofs like fixed deposit, shares etc along with passport size photo.For self-employed or businessmen - You can use any one of the following for income proof● Last 3 years of income tax returns along with computation of income attested by a CA● Last 2 years of Profit & loss account and balance sheet attested by a CAOther than these, self-employed people need to submit the following;● A little introduction about his profession or business● Certificate of practice● Investment proofs● Receipt of advance tax payments (if any)● Copy of Registration Certificate for deduction of Profession tax● Copy of Registration Certificate of establishment under Shops and Establishments Act/Factories Act● Passport size photographs● Original copy of sale deed or agreement of sale with the builder● Paid receipts of the land and building tax● Location sketch of the property certified by revenue authorities● Possession certificate● Letter of allotment given by the private builder/housing board/society● Original receipt of the advance payments made towards the purchase of flat● Letter from the builder/society/housing board stating your account number and name of your banker for remittance of instalments● Detailed estimate of the cost of construction of the house● Original copy of the NOC from the builder/housing society● Original copy of the land tax paid receipt and possession certificate issued by the revenue authority● Approved copy of the building planTo know more, click here This content has been created in association with SBI.