Psst! You'll Need More Than Hard Work and Skills To Achieve Your #LifeGoals. 

As the women in the world break new ground and achieve more than they ever have, this success has not come easy. It is the culmination of years of hard work and ceaseless planning for a better world. Here are a few examples of what future-ready thinking and building contingencies can do to affect the fabric of the world.

Indian sportswomen Sakshi Malik, Mithali Raj, Mary Kom, Karnam Malleswari, Saina Nehwal, Hima Das & P.V Sindhu

Yes, these are all very different women who share some incredible accomplishments in the world of sport. But every one of them has one thing in common. Each of them had to defy the odds to rise above hardship and achieve the pinnacle of their careers. Between them are wins of Olympic medals, great sportsmanship and the resolve to be trailblazers well after all the fanfare settled.

Avani Chaturvedi, the first woman pilot from India to fly a fighter jet

This small-town girl, from the district of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was no stranger to ignoring stereotypes and dreaming big. She recently made history by being India's first woman pilot to fly a MiG-21 fighter jet in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Unlike many others around her, persistence, planning, and willingness to be daring in the face of disillusionment was needed.

American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States from 1993. She came from humble roots in Brooklyn, New York.

During the early 1960s, she worked with the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure, learned Swedish and co-authored a book on gender equality. During her life, she achieved many firsts and spent most of her legal career advocating for change in how the law sees women.

American politician, attorney and vice president-elect of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris

The first female vice president and first woman of colour to hold the position, Kamala Harris's meteoric rise to this place in history is all over the news. But it has come hard-won with great foresight and skill and willingness to think beyond the current state of the world and see possibility.

Every mother anywhere

The fearless Indian mother could be anyone. These are the women that forge our future generations by defying all kinds of odds. They work in the background moulding young minds and burning the midnight oil to make sure their careers soar side by side. Each of them reminds us that hard work will help us go the distance in life. But a little purposeful planning will take you further and make all the long hours and sacrifice worthwhile.

This is Partnered Post.