Puducherry: A Tale of Two Beautiful Worlds
Lovingly called as ‘Pondi’, Puducherry is a wonderful assortment of beautiful beaches, cuisines, spirituality and more, which makes it the ultimate travel destination.
Unique would be the perfect word to describe Puducherry. This Union Territory was the largest French colony in India. And even after decades of independence from France, you can clearly witness the French influence with an Indian twist.
Lovingly called as ‘Pondi’, this place is a wonderful assortment of beautiful beaches, cuisines, spirituality and more, which makes it the ultimate travel destination. If peace and a break is what you’re after, then Puducherry is surely one of the choicest holiday destinations in South India. With a predominantly historical background, Puducherry takes one centuries back in time.
Here's a little montage of what you can expect from your visit to this tropical paradise!
