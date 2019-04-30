English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Radio City Unifies Mumbai Indians Fans in the ‘One Family’ Spirit this Cricket Season
Radio City augments Mumbai Indians’ core theme of ‘ONE FAMIY’ with various engaging activities on air and on ground.
The entire nation is currently on a high courtesy over the on-going nail-biting cricket season, with all the teams contending to make space in the top charts. Radio City has associated with Mumbai Indians as the official radio partner for the 8th consecutive year. Radio City amplifies Mumbai Indians’ core theme of ‘ONE FAMILY’, to drive loyalty and establish an impeccable connect with the fans. As part of the association, Radio City enhances the city connect with the listeners through various innovative on-ground, on-air and social media activities.
Radio City augments Mumbai Indians’ core theme of ‘ONE FAMIY’ with various engaging activities on air and on ground. Cricket is one of the only sport that unites citizens like a family. Taking this thought ahead, Radio City RJs will visit various locations of Mumbai in MI and Radio City branded vehicle, and interact with cricket fans by playing contests and quizzing them about trivia related to Mumbai Indians. To bring out the zeal of the sport, Radio City Mumbai’s evening show Taka Tak Mumbai with RJ Harshit and Pulkit is broadcasted LIVE from the stadium near the Sachin Tendulkar stand on the day of home-ground matches, where the fans cheer and hoot for their favourite team. Radio City’s RJ Harshit, Pulkit and Karan also interact with the MI fans at the Wankhede stadium by engaging them in fun activities and contests. As part of the on ground extension, Radio City RJs urge MI fans to write a unique chant cheering for the team and the best chant is broadcasted on-air between 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A similar ‘Chant Challenge’ is also replicated on-air and on digital platforms wherein listeners are gratified with official MI merchandise, thereby adding to the enthusiasm of the sport.
Commenting on the latest association and programming initiatives, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “The frenzy around cricket has been spreading far and wide year on year, and with 8 years of strong partnership with Mumbai Indians, we at Radio City can proudly say we are ‘One Family’ with a common goal of entertainment. Radio City has always been at the forefront in spearheading initiatives that invoke city pride which resonates with the passion that every Mumbaikar feels towards Mumbai Indians. Radio City has amplified the connect this year by extending the partnership with on ground initiatives which has helped established a connect with the listeners and bridged the gap between the team and their fans.”
To further elevate the enthusiasm of the sport, Radio City will host ‘Cricket ka Blockbuster with Mumbai Indians’, wherein 50 lucky contest winners will be invited at Smaaash, Lower Parel to cheer for the team on 26th April, 2019. The selected participants will also play the cricket challenge and the highest scorer will be gratified with exclusive MI merchandise and tickets for the next match in Mumbai.
With this association, Radio City transports the fun and thrill of the game with interesting content, unique chants of Mumbai Indians to the listeners that keep them hooked on to their favourite radio station and support their beloved team.
Radio City
Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Radio City was the first FM radio broadcaster in India and brings with it over 17 years of expertise in the radio industry. Amongst the private radio stations, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.17% and 17.10% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data – Radio Audio Measurement, Markets: Mumbai and Bangalore TG: 12+ Day-part: Mon-Sun 12:00 AM-12:00 AM, Place: All; Period: from December 30, 2012 to January 21, 2017) and as on March 31, 2017, Radio City reached out to over 67 million listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research (Source: AZ Research Report).
Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations, including 11 newly acquired stations in Phase III auctions. Radio City in its third phase expands to Kanpur Ajmer, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Patiala, Patna, Jamshedpur, Nasik, Kolhapur and Madurai.
Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio programming by offering content that is unique and path-breaking. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Baber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated the Radio City Freedom Awards and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first-of-its-kind radio talent show in India. Through its ‘Rag Mein Daude Radio City’ philosophy, the network has adopted a local approach that resonates with the listeners while inculcating a sense of city pride and infusing local culture and flavour on-air. The network provides terrestrial programming along with 52 other web-stations, through its digital interface, click here.
Radio City has been featured consistently in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. The network has repeatedly been called out as amongst the best in the media industry. In 2019, Radio City ranked 6th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey 2019. In 2018, the company was included in the list for the 7th time, according to the GPTW survey in 2018, Radio City ranks 8th amongst the 100 Best Companies to work for in the Media and Entertainment Industry as well as the best career management.
