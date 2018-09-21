Raipur: The First Smart City to Issue a Multi-utility Smart Card

Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur displayed thought-leadership yet again among the Smart Cities by issuing an innovative new Smart Card specifically for the city and its citizen. This smart card makes it easier for people to make over a dozen different types of payments for public as well as private sector services. This is the same city that was appreciated not so long ago for its innovative festival "Kachra Mahotsav" that was recognized and praised in good measure by PM Narendra Modi in his broadcast show "Mann Ki Baat".In a conference held in Raipur, the card was launched under the "One Raipur Smart Card" scheme. Through this scheme, Raipur Smart City Limited was able to bring this initiative to life in association with Axis Bank in a mere 4 months from initiation via the PPP mode, which helped reduce the cost of the project even further. The One Raipur Smart Card enables Raipur to have its own medium of transaction, through which, all public works including payment of parking tickets, space booking for parking, bus tickets, retail payment and even municipal taxes can be taken care of easily.Speaking of the initiative, the Minister of Urban Administration and Development Amar Agrawal who was the chief guest at the launch event praised the efforts of the Municipal Corporation and Raipur Smart City Limited. He also thanked the Managing Director Rajat Bansal and his entire team for constantly striving towards progress, digital empowerment and for building a brighter and better future for the city of Raipur.In the past few years, Raipur Smart City has made its mark in the country through various undertakings, initiatives and programs with its key philosophy of making the city a "People-powered Smart City". With citizen participation, the different facets of administration and development, from infrastructure to public engagement have been brought to life with the people of Raipur at the heart of it all.The Neki Ki Deewar in Raipur encompasses the very emotion of compassion by enabling anonymous donation and dignified receiving of these donations. Bapu Ki Kutiya provides a social space for the elderly. Anand Samaj Library was created to build a literary culture in the city. In order to sensitize the people Raipur to health and environment, public bicycling services have been started in the city. To protect the Kharun river, the lifeline of the city from getting polluted, a campaign called Mitti Ke Ganesh was launched. Be it creating a Healthier city, preserving the Heritage through Heritage walks, or spreading the message of Swachhta via a Swachh Raipur Anthem, Mor Raipur is not just another tagline or buzzword. This has become a way of life and an attitude to carry for each and every citizen – bringing a sense of ownership to administration and citizen alike in making Raipur the Smart City that they envision it to be.