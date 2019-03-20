LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer & Deepika Are All Set to Give Us a Sneak Peek into Their Lives, All Thanks To Lloyd’s New Campaign

The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.

Anshika Bajpai |

Updated:March 20, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer & Deepika Are All Set to Give Us a Sneak Peek into Their Lives, All Thanks To Lloyd’s New Campaign
The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.
Loading...
Since their picture-perfect marriage, Ranveer and Deepika have not been seen in any movie or commercial together. In fact, they haven’t ever done an ad film with each other even before they got married. But that’s about to change since they are coming together to become the brand ambassadors for Lloyd’s Grande air conditioners.

The campaign focuses on the thought ‘Khayal rakhenge, khush rakhenge’ and gives us a real sneak peek into the lives and chemistry that the couple shares with each other. The ad shows them as a real couple, going about their day, caring for each other in their own honest, loving and playful manner. After all, that’s how we all are, nothing made up, no fancy words, just portraying the love and care they both have for each other, on screen. The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.


Lloyd, a Havell’s brand, knows what the new age informed consumer needs today. They want powerful performance combined with impeccable style and Lloyd offers just that with their range of air conditioners, smart LED TVs, washing machines and refrigerators (soon to be launched). These products play a big hand in our day to day lives and sometimes become a medium to show how much we care for our significant others. With products as innovative and ever-evolving as Lloyd’s their new Grande AC focuses on ‘Rapid cooling’ (18° Celsius in 45 seconds).

So get set to see the couple for the first time together in a commercial doing what they do best - giving us couple goals forever!
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram