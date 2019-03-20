English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read
Ranveer & Deepika Are All Set to Give Us a Sneak Peek into Their Lives, All Thanks To Lloyd’s New Campaign
The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.
The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.
Loading...
Since their picture-perfect marriage, Ranveer and Deepika have not been seen in any movie or commercial together. In fact, they haven’t ever done an ad film with each other even before they got married. But that’s about to change since they are coming together to become the brand ambassadors for Lloyd’s Grande air conditioners.
The campaign focuses on the thought ‘Khayal rakhenge, khush rakhenge’ and gives us a real sneak peek into the lives and chemistry that the couple shares with each other. The ad shows them as a real couple, going about their day, caring for each other in their own honest, loving and playful manner. After all, that’s how we all are, nothing made up, no fancy words, just portraying the love and care they both have for each other, on screen. The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.
Lloyd, a Havell’s brand, knows what the new age informed consumer needs today. They want powerful performance combined with impeccable style and Lloyd offers just that with their range of air conditioners, smart LED TVs, washing machines and refrigerators (soon to be launched). These products play a big hand in our day to day lives and sometimes become a medium to show how much we care for our significant others. With products as innovative and ever-evolving as Lloyd’s their new Grande AC focuses on ‘Rapid cooling’ (18° Celsius in 45 seconds).
So get set to see the couple for the first time together in a commercial doing what they do best - giving us couple goals forever!
The campaign focuses on the thought ‘Khayal rakhenge, khush rakhenge’ and gives us a real sneak peek into the lives and chemistry that the couple shares with each other. The ad shows them as a real couple, going about their day, caring for each other in their own honest, loving and playful manner. After all, that’s how we all are, nothing made up, no fancy words, just portraying the love and care they both have for each other, on screen. The campaign shows how Lloyd products play a crucial role in how they take care of each other and show their love in small-small ways every day.
Lloyd, a Havell’s brand, knows what the new age informed consumer needs today. They want powerful performance combined with impeccable style and Lloyd offers just that with their range of air conditioners, smart LED TVs, washing machines and refrigerators (soon to be launched). These products play a big hand in our day to day lives and sometimes become a medium to show how much we care for our significant others. With products as innovative and ever-evolving as Lloyd’s their new Grande AC focuses on ‘Rapid cooling’ (18° Celsius in 45 seconds).
So get set to see the couple for the first time together in a commercial doing what they do best - giving us couple goals forever!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Biopic: Suresh Oberoi Joins the Cast of Vivek Oberoi-starrer, Will Play This Role
- #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter After Hasan Minhaj Compared PM Modi to Trump on 'Patriot Act'
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Kalki Koechlin On Life After Separation from Anurag Kashyap, Experiencing Rejections & More
- Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro Vega Graphics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results