Rohan Benjamin Is All Set To Hit The B’Town With His Amazing Voice And Upcoming Single Coming This Year

Benjamin Rohan stepped into music as a keyboard player at the age of 4

February 10, 2020
The music industry in today’s era is flooded with young ardent and their immense talent is surely appreciable. Rohan Benjamin an upcoming singer who has won millions of hearts with his last single Doorie is all set to release his single soon.

Benjamin Rohan stepped into music as a keyboard player at the age of 4, the consistency and practice of Rohan have made him a melodious singer. Right after his S.S.C, Rohan decided to collaborate with Zee Music Company and Made it out his debut single “Doorie” which was composed by Zubin Sinha.

Rohan has traveled cities to cities for stage shows and Rohan says, “My family has supported a lot in my music career. I really feel so blessed for such loving parents who always stood there when I was in trouble and was struggling hard to get to the list”.

Rohan also has his own independent YouTube channel ‘Benjamin Rohan’ which has more than a million channel views in just a short time span.

Benjamin Rohan who is flourishing in the league will be seen crooning in his forthcoming project and will be teaming up for his upcoming song ‘Memories’ with a renowned rapper & composer of Bollywood Giri G.

Apart from singing Rohan is also an amazing composer, Songwriter, and Performer. Rohan also said, Music has always emphasized his life and gave him special recognition. In addition, he said, I never thought I could this happened this soon as I’m just 20 and I’ve seen many people struggling even in the 30s-40s.

