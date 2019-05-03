English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
Say Hello to Smart Banking!
It’s time to embrace the new times. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to say hello to smart banking!
It’s time to embrace the new times. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to say hello to smart banking!
Loading...
Remember those days when any financial transaction meant driving down to the bank, filling out multiple forms, standing in long queues, and speaking to people behind counters? Sounds tedious, but we all did it. Thankfully, those are days of the past. Granted, the physical bank is still pretty useful in many circumstances. But now with smart banking, you have the option of getting your financial dealings done with lightning speed and efficiency. Say hello to smart banking.
It’s faster:
Time is money. In the case of smart banking, it is even more. There is such convenience in performing transactions from your car, or from your couch instead of having in-person conversations after reaching your physical bank. Every bank has realized that in order to retain the customer, their smart banking game needs to be on point.
It’s safer:
Many banks along with their apps also offer software that can help keep your transactions safe, which one should check with the bank beforehand. Also with date being encrypted, and two-three factor authentication required, smart banking is always evolving and getting safer. If preemptive measures are taken to secure your app as well as your phone, there is no reason to be afraid. Also, with smart banking, you can keep a regular check on your banking activities as well.
It’s more transparent:
With smart banking, the control rests in the hands of the user. All the facilities to resolve queries, check balance, transfer money, etc. are available in the smartphone the user holds. All the user needs to do is click or tap on the concerned section and get information in-app, via mail, or a call. Confirmation of the process is also sent across at the same time via mail or messages. The need to reach out to the bank, fill up forms, stand in queues and inquire for every single doubt regarding your own account are gone.
It’s more beneficial:
A lot of revenue will be generated since overhead costs will be reduced due to digitization of banking transactions. This is beneficial not only for the banks, but also for the customers. The banks can in turn reduce costings on various banking and financial products, reduce interests on loans, or lesser service charges etc. Smart banking thus becomes a win-win.
It’s more efficient:
When all banking processes are cashless and paperless, the costs of paper reduce drastically. The bank and the user both are contributing a lot to the environment by cutting down on the amount of paper that is needlessly used in paperwork and form filling, along with physical money.
It’s time to embrace the new times. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to say hello to smart banking!
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
It’s faster:
Time is money. In the case of smart banking, it is even more. There is such convenience in performing transactions from your car, or from your couch instead of having in-person conversations after reaching your physical bank. Every bank has realized that in order to retain the customer, their smart banking game needs to be on point.
It’s safer:
Many banks along with their apps also offer software that can help keep your transactions safe, which one should check with the bank beforehand. Also with date being encrypted, and two-three factor authentication required, smart banking is always evolving and getting safer. If preemptive measures are taken to secure your app as well as your phone, there is no reason to be afraid. Also, with smart banking, you can keep a regular check on your banking activities as well.
It’s more transparent:
With smart banking, the control rests in the hands of the user. All the facilities to resolve queries, check balance, transfer money, etc. are available in the smartphone the user holds. All the user needs to do is click or tap on the concerned section and get information in-app, via mail, or a call. Confirmation of the process is also sent across at the same time via mail or messages. The need to reach out to the bank, fill up forms, stand in queues and inquire for every single doubt regarding your own account are gone.
It’s more beneficial:
A lot of revenue will be generated since overhead costs will be reduced due to digitization of banking transactions. This is beneficial not only for the banks, but also for the customers. The banks can in turn reduce costings on various banking and financial products, reduce interests on loans, or lesser service charges etc. Smart banking thus becomes a win-win.
It’s more efficient:
When all banking processes are cashless and paperless, the costs of paper reduce drastically. The bank and the user both are contributing a lot to the environment by cutting down on the amount of paper that is needlessly used in paperwork and form filling, along with physical money.
It’s time to embrace the new times. It’s time to evolve. It’s time to say hello to smart banking!
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes: Watch Video
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Swami Nithyananda and Dr Strange Battle it Out in the Desi Version of Avengers: Endgame
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results