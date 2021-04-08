SHAKTI AND MUKTI MOHAN’S HOME PERFECTLY COMBINES INTIMACY AND INDIVIDUALITY

Shakti and Mukti Mohan represent a special breed of young Indians from whom creativity and individuality define their lifestyles and living spaces. The acclaimed dancer-sister pair took viewers on a guided tour of their expansive home in Delhi on the final episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4, and showcased how spaces can shape eternal bonds within families, and nurture personal preferences.

Throughout their rise to fame, with appearances in films and dance reality shows, Shakti and Mukti’s vibrant home has been a stage for positive collaboration and performance. Regular followers of the duo’s viral dance videos would be familiar with the verdant terrace garden, that is one of their favourite spots to practice and create in, by their own admission. But when it gets too hot or rainy on the terrace, the plush living room on the ground level can be turned into a makeshift dance studio too, by simply shifting around a few furniture.

For Shakti and Mukti Mohan however, their home holds more than just professional significance, but a lot of personal memories too. Living with their family elevates the experience of being home for the sisters, where they have also been part of great festive celebrations. Most of all, it’s a reflection of the close bond that Shakti and Mukti share with each other, and how closely their personal and professional lives are intertwined. Sharing a home, therefore, feels natural for this sibling pair who have matched steps and tastes all their lives.

The only time the divergence in their personalities becomes apparent is when one visits their respective bedrooms. While Shakti, the elder one by two years, cherishes her personal space as a redoubt of silence and reflection, Mukti’s room reflects the vibrance and energy that she brings to the world. Each of the sisters have decked out their rooms with accessories and pieces of décor that reflects their personalities and preferences.

This is Partnered Content.

