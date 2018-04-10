English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Small Changes for a Healthy You with Tetley Green Tea
It’s a healthy choice for beverage when compared to high-calorie ones. It contains five times the antioxidants compared to an apple.
We Indians have an innate quality to enjoy our food. Everybody will vouch for the fact that the country gives us enough opportunities to eat tantalizing and lip-smacking delights at every step. Our traditions leave no stone unturned as well. Festivities are incomplete without the traditional delicacies and each of us is guilty of the extra indulgences during such occasions.
Sure enough, we cannot always refrain from overeating or perpetually stay on a diet. Our otherwise busy lifestyle leaves us with little time to eat more fruits or go for those regular runs. Hence, it’s essential to make small changes in our lifestyles that will have a big impact in the long run. In fact, some changes could be so small but we often neglect them.
One such example is drinking a cup of Tetley green tea. It’s a healthy choice for the beverage when compared to high-calorie ones. It contains five times the antioxidants compared to an apple.
So the next time you reach out to your favourite Tetley green tea, remember – not only are you treating yourself to a refreshing beverage, you’re also doing some good to your body from inside. So sip your way to a healthy life.
Get your very own pack of Tetley green tea here.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and does not necessarily reflect the views of News18.com or Network18. News18.com doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
