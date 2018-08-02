English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SP Jain School of Global Management Reports Successful Placement Season With Average Salary of Rs 25 Lakh
The cohort that graduated in May this year, recorded a 3-fold jump in starting salaries – from INR 8 lakhs (pre-MBA) to INR 25 lakhs on completing the program.
Image: Official website of SP Jain School of Global Management.
Mumbai: Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney-based SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced today the ongoing successful campus placements for its flagship Global MBA program. At INR 25 lakhs, the Class of 2018 witnessed a 14% increase in average starting salaries as compared to the previous batch’s INR 22 lakhs.
Top recruiters this season include multinationals such as Google, Deloitte, Caterpillar, Cedar, Cummins, Danzas ME, Everstone Capital, IMV, ITC Infotech, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, Protiviti Consulting, Quantum Inventions, Standard & Poor’s and Westcon. The highest offer this year was made at INR 41 lakhs.
Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the School’s Postgraduate Programs attributes this success to the School’s unique tri-city educational model that has proven to transform its students from aspiring business managers to 21st century global business leaders. “We focus on creating relevant talent for modern companies. Creativity is a much sort after skill and hence we have classes including Design Thinking and do a whole host of computer simulations. These helps our students land top jobs. And you may notice that over 50% of our students get jobs outside India which helps in them getting higher salaries.”
A recent graduate from the SP Jain’s Global MBA program of December 2017, was placed at Google’s Gurgaon office. Speaking of the skills he developed through the School’s tri-city exposure, he shares, “The Global MBA program helped me develop the specific global skills and competencies modern companies, like Google, focus on. Not only did I graduate with a first-hand understanding of how businesses operate in different parts of the world, the cultural immersion I underwent in each of the three cities went a long way in shaping my interviews at Google. For instance, my final interviewer was based in Sydney and I was able to connect with him instantly. We spent the first 15 minutes of my interview bonding over our Sydney experiences and discussing how progressive the city is when compared to the rest of the world. The fact that I was able to engage someone sitting in another corner of the world really helped me make an impact.” At Google, he manages multi-million-dollar campaigns for a US-based Fortune 500 company.
“At SP Jain School of Global Management, we have embraced cutting-edge practices in what we teach, how we teach and who teaches. Our MBA students master decision-making and scenario planning to cope with ambiguity. We have introduced some of Asia’s first classroom-led programs in Emerging Technologies such as Virtual Reality, Cybersecurity, Fintech and Machine Learning. Our state-of-the-art Blockchain and Neuroscience Labs serve as incubators for budding entrepreneurs. In short, our focus is on enabling students with the knowledge and skills necessary to be ‘future-ready’.”
Dean Grandhi believes that SP Jain School of Global Management is amongst the very first business schools in the world to have integrated many of these new and emerging technologies in its curriculum to help ‘future-proof’ organisations.
ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (S P JAIN GLOBAL)
S P Jain Global is an Australian technology-led business school with campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and Mumbai. The School offers a plethora of undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and doctoral programs with a motive towards crafting leaders for the 21st century workplace. Their full-time Global MBA program has received significant recognition in global rankings.
- Forbes: Top 20 Best International 1 Year MBAs (2017 - 19)
- The Economist: Top 100 Full-time MBAs Worldwide (2015)
- Forbes: Top 20 Best International Business Schools (2013 - 14)
- Financial Times: Top 100 Global MBA Programs (2011 and 2012)
SP Jain School of Global Management is registered as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, students receive a degree conferred by SP Jain School of Global Management, Australia. SP Jain’s world-class business courses are accredited by the Department of Education/Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA), Australia, and licensed by the Council of Private Education, Singapore and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai.
For more information on the admissions to the program, please visit www.spjain.org
