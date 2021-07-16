STEPPING INTO A LIMITLESS FUTURE

Harnessing infinite potential to unlock a world of possibilities.

Over 130 years ago, when others looked to the past, one man looked to the future. From a bicycle repair shop to manufacturing India’s first iron plough, he set in motion the nation’s industrial revolution. Inspired by society and the environment around him, he worked to address the prevalent problems, furthering the progress of humankind. His vision has transcended generations, instilling an unmatched work ethic along the way, where challenges were continuously transformed into opportunities. Today, his teachings have propelled Kirloskar to engineer solutions that form the backbone of the agriculture sector, industries, power plants, infrastructure projects, pharmaceutical companies, the real estate sector, research and development, aviation and aeronautics. The growth trajectory has been powered by innovation, collaboration and creation.

As the times change and the mindset and requirements of society evolve, Kirloskar has matched the pace with its constant evolution. They’ve brought to the fore a philosophy that has been at the very core of Kirloskar for the past 130 years. A philosophy that mobilises and unleashes intrinsic human potential. A philosophy that is unfettered by convention, empowering it to make courageous inroads into the future. A philosophy of being “Limitless”.

Engineering excellence, with an eye on the future, the focus is on creating limitless opportunities. Opportunities that arise from designing pathbreaking solutions. These opportunities enable Kirloskar to build a destination of innovative offerings that continuously challenge, create value and then surpass boundaries. They will build platforms and deliver services by leveraging technology, to create a world with endless possibilities. Thus, being the leader of agricultural equipment, power generation, pneumatic packages, cooling solutions and with innumerable innovations in the foundry space, the prowess is truly limitless.

The legacy, vast in knowledge and rich in experience, has demonstrated how limitless growth cannot be measured by the attributes of just one person or one company. Growth is measured by the progress and well-being of society as a whole. This is what the conglomerate stands for. They forge lifelong partnerships, collaborating with suppliers, distributors and customers alike, engaging them in their pursuit of being limitless. As their chillers are used to cool facilities of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers and their generators are powering life on tough terrains at high altitudes, it is this commitment of theirs, to better lives, that makes them truly “Limitless”.

As seen in the video, the ethos of one man’s vision a century ago, today grows stronger with each day, fueling the conglomerate to be limitless, in both imagination and execution.

With innovation as their purpose, the conglomerate embarks on a journey created with knowledge harvested over time, and a vision crafted for a sustainable tomorrow. Incorporating the learnings from their forefathers, infused with new age thinking, Kirloskar ensures that the potential to grow is “Limitless”.

To read more about their philosophy, click here.

To stay updated on their initiatives, follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

This is a partnered post

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here