Tanmay Telang & Harsh Vardhan : Noida Lads Barging Their Way To Top In Bollywood

It has been rightly said “If passion drives you, let reason hold the reins”. Mr. Harsh Vardhan an MBA in marketing and Sales from Amity University and Mr. Tanmay Telang a graduate in Mass Communication from Indira College Pune both of them are native of Noida , Uttar Pradesh. Both of them are believers of same passion ‘Film Making’. Their passion for film making united them together. They bounded due to their mutual interest in film making and moreover they both yearned to promote Indian Tourism. They both commenced a clan named ‘Polaroid Media’. They have contributed to Indian Tourism in many aspects. Most of their contributions are for the promotions for Uttar Pradesh tourism . They deliberated videos on Vrindavan, Varanasi, Agra and Noida for their preferment. They have planned ennoblement for many more cities this year. After an antecedent era of tourism videos they came across a major breakthrough and they decided to deliver to the folk umpteen untold, uncharted stories of people who galvanize everybody. They faced lots of endeavor at the start when they are finding such inspirational stories. But their struggle took a backseat when they met Mr. Dhru and Mr Satish of ‘Dreamweavers Entertainment’. From them they have extracted many such inspirational stories.

Earlier than being a filmmaker they wanted to go through all the levels of production and started from being a micro financer. At that time Zee5 gave them this opportunity. ‘Bhram’ was their first major project and it has to be presented under big banners. This opportunity helped them to understand the process of filmmaking without being directly involved. After this they have were inclined towards their future goals which is to be able to compose valuable content movies that would embolden all the chunks of the society and stimulate tourism of our country.

Harsh Vardhan and Tanmay Telang both started their business when they were 21 and now after two years of intense hard work and passion they’re all set and now they are working for their debut bollywood project. At a young age they have achieved success in myriad aspects contributing towards society. They have become Noida lads barging their way to top on industry ruled by Mumbaikars. Their list of achivements also includes their investment and creativity in web series like Bhram on Zee5 featuring Kalki. In regular intervals they arrange stress relieving workshops for police officers in Uttar Pradesh. Undoubtedly they have contributed a lot in various ways for Uttar Pradesh tourism and Indian cultures. They started their company by creating advertisements. Now they work with brands like Amity, Jaypee Hotels, ITC Hotels, Tapan,Sai International School, Muscle X Australia. They also started working on couple of south Indian films for remakes. In two years they have crossed their hurdles comings in their way with lots of hard work and passionate attitude. They continued to follow their path of passion without a pinch of loses and opportunities always seem to greet them with warmth and success. They followed their opportunities which lead their passion of being a filmmaker.

They proclaimed that there is scope for everyone in this industry. ‘Success is not attained by chance it must seek for with ardor and with diligence. In a cocoon diligence beats talent, but when a talented person works hard . It’s hard to beat their passion. Hard work and creativity is all that matters. They kept on working hard which make in sure that they get paid off. The journey of their success I still incomplete but they found out many amazing stories together with Dreamweavers Entertainment and they worked for it. Moreover they found a mentor in Mr Shaailesh R Singh who is a pioneer in film making. They never gave off their diligence and their successes in their passion.

