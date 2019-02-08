The Future of Banking Is Smart! Have You Embraced It Yet?

Gone are the days when banks used to be these huge buildings where people lined up to get loans or deposit cash or fund money for their business. Going to the bank used to be a well-planned activity and generally ended up taking your entire day. Today, your smartphone is your personal bank that lets you do so much more than just transferring and paying money.Smart banking is why we are able to access our account and the money in it anytime, anywhere and at any day of the year. You no more have to wait at the bank to get a simple transaction done or stand in front of the ATM line wasting valuable time, effort and money. Banks have now extended their services that include mobile account access, remote cheque deposit and real-time alerts for regular and any unusual activity in your account. Instead of the physical bank, smartphones are now the main point of contact between the customer and the bank and that’s exactly what smart banking means.Other than the convenience factor, smart banking has made all the processes quite transparent and easily accessible, especially for the youth since they are the ones who have a hard time going to the banks. It is more cost effective and has led to low-interest rates and a fee-averse environment. We can get products, information support services and opinions on a device we are most comfortable using, which is our smartphones. Even if we need any assistance, help or file a complaint, there is always social media that comes in handy. One more very important thing that smart banking is doing is turning us into cashless economy. With decreasing dependence on cash, our lives are becoming more convenient and monetary transactions are becoming more transparent.. To add to that, it is also making the environment a better place since it prevents you from experiencing a flood of paperwork that was earlier synonymous with banking.The future generations might not have to ever visit a bank and even if they have to, they might visit a small consumer-friendly digital bank cafe that runs on cutting edge technology. It is exciting to wonder what the future of banking might be. As of now, smart banking is making banking for us easier and making traditional banks who are adapting with new age technology, more relevant with each passing day.This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.