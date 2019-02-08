English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
The Future of Banking Is Smart! Have You Embraced It Yet?
Smart banking is why we are able to access our account and the money in it anytime, anywhere and at any day of the year.
Do not save confidential information such as your debit/credit card numbers,CVV numbers or PIN's on your mobile phone.
Loading...
Gone are the days when banks used to be these huge buildings where people lined up to get loans or deposit cash or fund money for their business. Going to the bank used to be a well-planned activity and generally ended up taking your entire day. Today, your smartphone is your personal bank that lets you do so much more than just transferring and paying money.
Smart banking is why we are able to access our account and the money in it anytime, anywhere and at any day of the year. You no more have to wait at the bank to get a simple transaction done or stand in front of the ATM line wasting valuable time, effort and money. Banks have now extended their services that include mobile account access, remote cheque deposit and real-time alerts for regular and any unusual activity in your account. Instead of the physical bank, smartphones are now the main point of contact between the customer and the bank and that’s exactly what smart banking means.
Why smart banking is better?
Other than the convenience factor, smart banking has made all the processes quite transparent and easily accessible, especially for the youth since they are the ones who have a hard time going to the banks. It is more cost effective and has led to low-interest rates and a fee-averse environment. We can get products, information support services and opinions on a device we are most comfortable using, which is our smartphones. Even if we need any assistance, help or file a complaint, there is always social media that comes in handy. One more very important thing that smart banking is doing is turning us into cashless economy. With decreasing dependence on cash, our lives are becoming more convenient and monetary transactions are becoming more transparent.. To add to that, it is also making the environment a better place since it prevents you from experiencing a flood of paperwork that was earlier synonymous with banking.
What it comes down to?
The future generations might not have to ever visit a bank and even if they have to, they might visit a small consumer-friendly digital bank cafe that runs on cutting edge technology. It is exciting to wonder what the future of banking might be. As of now, smart banking is making banking for us easier and making traditional banks who are adapting with new age technology, more relevant with each passing day.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Smart banking is why we are able to access our account and the money in it anytime, anywhere and at any day of the year. You no more have to wait at the bank to get a simple transaction done or stand in front of the ATM line wasting valuable time, effort and money. Banks have now extended their services that include mobile account access, remote cheque deposit and real-time alerts for regular and any unusual activity in your account. Instead of the physical bank, smartphones are now the main point of contact between the customer and the bank and that’s exactly what smart banking means.
Why smart banking is better?
Other than the convenience factor, smart banking has made all the processes quite transparent and easily accessible, especially for the youth since they are the ones who have a hard time going to the banks. It is more cost effective and has led to low-interest rates and a fee-averse environment. We can get products, information support services and opinions on a device we are most comfortable using, which is our smartphones. Even if we need any assistance, help or file a complaint, there is always social media that comes in handy. One more very important thing that smart banking is doing is turning us into cashless economy. With decreasing dependence on cash, our lives are becoming more convenient and monetary transactions are becoming more transparent.. To add to that, it is also making the environment a better place since it prevents you from experiencing a flood of paperwork that was earlier synonymous with banking.
What it comes down to?
The future generations might not have to ever visit a bank and even if they have to, they might visit a small consumer-friendly digital bank cafe that runs on cutting edge technology. It is exciting to wonder what the future of banking might be. As of now, smart banking is making banking for us easier and making traditional banks who are adapting with new age technology, more relevant with each passing day.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- What's DJ Diplo Doing on Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Poster? Twitter is Confused
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut: If I’ve Upset Her, I will Apologise to Her on a Personal Level
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results