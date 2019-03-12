English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Future of Smart banking and What It Means for You
Today, we’ve stopped expecting to stand in line for money, deal with employees, fill out tedious forms multiple times and more because of smart banking.
New banking technology is making it easier to attract and retain customers, engage better with employees and increase overall revenue. We look at what you can expect from the future of banking services.
Smart cars, homes, banks and more all have one thing in common - they have evolved from the traditional ways of doing things and adopted digital technologies like Wireless, Automation, Cloud and Analytics to better their services and experience. Why? Because apart from reduced operating and overhead costs, virtual means that banks can pass on some of these savings to their customers in terms of higher interest rates on deposit accounts, better loan costs, and reduced service fees.
Today, we’ve stopped expecting to stand in line for money, deal with employees, fill out tedious forms multiple times and more because of smart banking. Banking is now becoming more convenient and transparent process with products, support services and customer care now available 24/7 from the comfort of the devices we spend the most time with - our tablets, smartphones and computers.
This means that if they don’t already offer it, banks of all sizes are now working to include services like official mobile apps to bank from your smartphone or tablet, real-time alerts for regular or unusual account activity and other new and improved forms of convenient smart banking.
But learning how to leverage smart banking in newer and better ways includes old and young generations educating themselves on what their options are, how safe they are and what combination of services is the best for their needs.
When it comes to money, there will always be an attached element of risk. But technologies like blockchain - a distributed ledger that makes peer-to-peer transaction possible in a safe environment - can overcome many of these hurdles and help banking move to a smarter, cashless community.
Overall, technology is making the world undeniably smarter and the future of banking and customer satisfaction seems geared towards a more fluid, cashless society that knows how it wants to transact and is equipped to do in the easiest way possible - digitally.
