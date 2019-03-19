LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

The Heat Is On, but Is Your Wardrobe Summer Ready?

Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.

Updated:March 19, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Heat Is On, but Is Your Wardrobe Summer Ready?
Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.
Loading...
Hot, sticky weather presents many challenges but nothing a chic summer wardrobe and a handy app, can’t fix.

Summer is around the corner once again and you know what that means? You’re due for a fun shopping spree and some fresh summer essentials to help you breeze through the sunny months with ease. If you’re wondering where to start and how to figure out what you need, we’ve got plenty of ideas.

1
Photo Courtesy: Camila Cordeiro

● Linen blend tops and loose tees
Comfy, versatile and available in several colours and prints - cotton or linen blended tops are perfect for the season. Pick ones you know you’ll reach for when you’re in a hurry and can slip on as you head out the door quickly. Dress them up with a pair of cigarette waisted trousers or try a loose printed skirt for a more casual vibe.

2
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Slip on Dresses
There is nothing more convenient than having a few fuss-free maxi, slip or skater dress in your summer wardrobe. Pick a few classic silhouettes in trendy prints or stripes and you’re always ready for a sangria brunch, a live-music sundowner or impromptu weekend getaway at a moment's notice.

3
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Denim Shorts & Culottes
There’s something timeless and vintage cool about denim shorts in summer, but that doesn't mean you have no options. Distressed, fold up, acid wash, embroidered, lace lined or bejewelled - you can never have too many pairs. Toss a few wide-legged culottes into the mix and stay on-trend all season long.

4
Photo courtesy: Dan Gold

● Instaperfect Footwear
If you’ve ever seen the Instagram handle @ihavethisthingwithfloors or have run across the #selfeet, then you know the value of having a few statement sandals and shoes to get click happy with. Gold, White and Tan sandals are all neutral and work beautifully with almost everything. But If hi-def fashion is more your style, pick a boldly coloured slip-on or a bright peep toe espadrille for instant but effortless summer chic.

5
Photo Courtesy: Renata Fraga
● Accessories (Hats/Scarves/Shades)
If the dreary winter months have left your bag game a little dull and defeated, this is the perfect time to step it up a notch. Perk up your look with an on-trend straw basket bag, some street style worthy statement shades and a few light airy silk scarves to amp up any outfit in a pinch.

6
Photo courtesy: Karina Miranda
● A swimsuit to match your style
If summer usually spells plenty of beach time or pool partying, then you can’t go wrong with some edgy swimwear. Start with a basic one piece and add on as many two-piece combinations as you think you’ll need. This way you’ll always have a fresh one on hand for those last-minute plans that sneak up on you.

And when there’s so much of shopping to do and so little time, why not let the SBI YONO app make it easier? Shop from anywhere, anytime and get your summer fashion on-point without breaking a sweat. Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.

To know more, click here.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram