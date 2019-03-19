English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
2-min read
The Heat Is On, but Is Your Wardrobe Summer Ready?
Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.
Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.
Loading...
Hot, sticky weather presents many challenges but nothing a chic summer wardrobe and a handy app, can’t fix.
Summer is around the corner once again and you know what that means? You’re due for a fun shopping spree and some fresh summer essentials to help you breeze through the sunny months with ease. If you’re wondering where to start and how to figure out what you need, we’ve got plenty of ideas.
Photo Courtesy: Camila Cordeiro
● Linen blend tops and loose tees
Comfy, versatile and available in several colours and prints - cotton or linen blended tops are perfect for the season. Pick ones you know you’ll reach for when you’re in a hurry and can slip on as you head out the door quickly. Dress them up with a pair of cigarette waisted trousers or try a loose printed skirt for a more casual vibe.
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Slip on Dresses
There is nothing more convenient than having a few fuss-free maxi, slip or skater dress in your summer wardrobe. Pick a few classic silhouettes in trendy prints or stripes and you’re always ready for a sangria brunch, a live-music sundowner or impromptu weekend getaway at a moment's notice.
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Denim Shorts & Culottes
There’s something timeless and vintage cool about denim shorts in summer, but that doesn't mean you have no options. Distressed, fold up, acid wash, embroidered, lace lined or bejewelled - you can never have too many pairs. Toss a few wide-legged culottes into the mix and stay on-trend all season long.
Photo courtesy: Dan Gold
● Instaperfect Footwear
If you’ve ever seen the Instagram handle @ihavethisthingwithfloors or have run across the #selfeet, then you know the value of having a few statement sandals and shoes to get click happy with. Gold, White and Tan sandals are all neutral and work beautifully with almost everything. But If hi-def fashion is more your style, pick a boldly coloured slip-on or a bright peep toe espadrille for instant but effortless summer chic.
Photo Courtesy: Renata Fraga
● Accessories (Hats/Scarves/Shades)
If the dreary winter months have left your bag game a little dull and defeated, this is the perfect time to step it up a notch. Perk up your look with an on-trend straw basket bag, some street style worthy statement shades and a few light airy silk scarves to amp up any outfit in a pinch.
Photo courtesy: Karina Miranda
● A swimsuit to match your style
If summer usually spells plenty of beach time or pool partying, then you can’t go wrong with some edgy swimwear. Start with a basic one piece and add on as many two-piece combinations as you think you’ll need. This way you’ll always have a fresh one on hand for those last-minute plans that sneak up on you.
And when there’s so much of shopping to do and so little time, why not let the SBI YONO app make it easier? Shop from anywhere, anytime and get your summer fashion on-point without breaking a sweat. Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Summer is around the corner once again and you know what that means? You’re due for a fun shopping spree and some fresh summer essentials to help you breeze through the sunny months with ease. If you’re wondering where to start and how to figure out what you need, we’ve got plenty of ideas.
Photo Courtesy: Camila Cordeiro
● Linen blend tops and loose tees
Comfy, versatile and available in several colours and prints - cotton or linen blended tops are perfect for the season. Pick ones you know you’ll reach for when you’re in a hurry and can slip on as you head out the door quickly. Dress them up with a pair of cigarette waisted trousers or try a loose printed skirt for a more casual vibe.
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Slip on Dresses
There is nothing more convenient than having a few fuss-free maxi, slip or skater dress in your summer wardrobe. Pick a few classic silhouettes in trendy prints or stripes and you’re always ready for a sangria brunch, a live-music sundowner or impromptu weekend getaway at a moment's notice.
Photo courtesy: Joshua Rawson-Harris
● Denim Shorts & Culottes
There’s something timeless and vintage cool about denim shorts in summer, but that doesn't mean you have no options. Distressed, fold up, acid wash, embroidered, lace lined or bejewelled - you can never have too many pairs. Toss a few wide-legged culottes into the mix and stay on-trend all season long.
Photo courtesy: Dan Gold
● Instaperfect Footwear
If you’ve ever seen the Instagram handle @ihavethisthingwithfloors or have run across the #selfeet, then you know the value of having a few statement sandals and shoes to get click happy with. Gold, White and Tan sandals are all neutral and work beautifully with almost everything. But If hi-def fashion is more your style, pick a boldly coloured slip-on or a bright peep toe espadrille for instant but effortless summer chic.
Photo Courtesy: Renata Fraga
● Accessories (Hats/Scarves/Shades)
If the dreary winter months have left your bag game a little dull and defeated, this is the perfect time to step it up a notch. Perk up your look with an on-trend straw basket bag, some street style worthy statement shades and a few light airy silk scarves to amp up any outfit in a pinch.
Photo courtesy: Karina Miranda
● A swimsuit to match your style
If summer usually spells plenty of beach time or pool partying, then you can’t go wrong with some edgy swimwear. Start with a basic one piece and add on as many two-piece combinations as you think you’ll need. This way you’ll always have a fresh one on hand for those last-minute plans that sneak up on you.
And when there’s so much of shopping to do and so little time, why not let the SBI YONO app make it easier? Shop from anywhere, anytime and get your summer fashion on-point without breaking a sweat. Get a cute layered haircut, add some bright pops of lip and nail shades and you’re ready for anything the season brings you.
To know more, click here.
This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years and Fans Cannot Wait
- No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami
- Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twitter
- PUBG Mobile Season 6 to Release on March 21: New Guns, Vehicles And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results