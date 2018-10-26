The IndusInd Bank Has Launched India's First Debit-cum-Credit Card - The Duo Card. Here's Why You Should Go For It

Majority of the plastic money users will agree with the constant battle and dilemma of choosing the appropriate Credit or Debit Card for a purchase. But now no more! The IndusInd Bank has come up with a simple yet highly effective innovation. Going with the tagline #KeepItSingle, the IndusInd Bank has launched the Duo Card, India’s first Debit-cum-Credit Card that treats its customers to the benefits and functionalities of both - a Credit and Debit card.So why use two, when one will do? Answering this simple question, the Duo Card comes with two magnetic stripes and 2 EMV chips on a single card, rendering its users the convenience and flexibility of both a Credit and Debit Card.Not only is this one-of-a-kind card lighter on the wallet, but is far lighter on the mind as well, and comes with an array of benefits. Here are few:The mantra is simple, “you give me loyalty, I’ll give you Reward Points!” This card promises to pamper you with a simple Reward Points strategy, i.e. for every spend of INR 150, you will receive one Reward Point. These points can be redeemed later on the bank’s website.It’s a delight for all the movie buffs, as with every one movie ticket purchased, you will receive another one free of cost! Now more will definitely be merrier, as this single card will get you to feel really good.The Duo Card understands that travel is a must for business and for the soul. Hence, the IndusInd Bank Duo Card comes with the unique “Travel Plus” programme that allows you to enjoy special waivers on lounge usage charges outside India.Fuel prices often pinch the pocket but this will soon change! Refuelling with the Credit Card end of the IndusInd Bank Duo Card, gets you a surcharge waiver of 1% at any pump across the nation. And if you swipe the Debit Card end, then there will be no surcharge levied at all! Now that’s your new excuse to hit the road more often!We all crave for dependable protection as it secures us against a range of eventualities, allowing us to enjoy more and worry less. Understanding this very need, the Duo Credit Card lets you avail air accident insurance of up to Rs. 25 lakhs, insurance on lost or delayed baggage, loss of passport or ticket, missed connections, as well as total protection up to your credit limit. And the Duo Debit Card can get you an air accident cover of Rs. 25 lakhs, personal accidental death insurance of Rs. 2 lakhs, lost card liability of Rs. 3 lakhs, as well as purchase protection worth Rs. 50,000.