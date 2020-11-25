The Power of 10 - A New Class of Intel-Powered Thin & Light Laptops

If you are someone who needs a laptop for work-from-home, taking classes or other tasks, a compact thin and light laptop is the best choice for you. Thin and light laptops are easy to carry around and allow you to work or learn from any location easily, meeting the emerging needs of today’s fast-paced world.

Intel is redefining what’s possible in thin and light laptops with the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, enabling an enhanced productivity experience. Laptops powered by 10th Gen processors are loaded with fast performance, seamless connectivity, integrated graphics and more, allowing you to work without any technical issues anytime, anywhere.

10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors - A great choice for all your productivity needs

Intelligent Performance for Everyday Tasks

Whether it is editing heavy media files, extensive video conferencing or binge-watching shows and movies on popular streaming platforms, laptops powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors are the perfect choice for all your needs. With up to 5.3 GHz clock speed, Intel® Optane™ memory and more, these processors give your laptop the computing capabilities it needs to run your everyday tasks with ease.

Uninterrupted Productivity with Optimized Battery Life

Along with remarkable processing capabilities that enable you to have a lag-free work experience, laptops with 10th Gen Intel Core processors also give you an extended battery life to ensure that your important work never stops. Enjoy conferencing, coding and gaming with 10th Gen’s built-in intelligent performance features that adapt to your usage and requirement, making sure the battery life is adjusted and your laptop gets power when you need it the most.

Best-In-Class Connectivity for Seamless Experiences

Get fast wireless and wired connectivity like never before and experience high-quality video streaming, superfast file sharing, seamless collaboration and an enhanced user experience while using productivity apps. With integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), you get reliable and superfast internet connectivity, even when multiple devices are connected to the network. With Intel’s Thunderbolt™ 3 technology, you get amazingly fast transfer speed, and you get one universal port that can connect to displays, docks, or storage, all while charging the system—making it ideal for thin and light laptops.

10th Gen Thin & Light Laptop Picks for You

There are a lot of considerations that go into choosing a laptop and the process can be tedious. To make this simpler and help you pick out the best laptop, we’ve compiled this Top 5 list with our recommended options.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IIL05

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15IML05 is crafted exclusively for professionals and is an ideal device for those who work with heavy documents, spreadsheets, and browse actively with dozens of tabs running simultaneously. With a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor inside, multitasking is seamless with this laptop. This laptop comes with a 0.3 MP webcam and has a privacy shutter to allow you to customize your visibility, for all your video conference needs. Its 35 WHr Li-Polymer battery provides up to 7.3 hours of battery life so you can get through an entire work day without needing to plugin. With an 8 GB RAM and 1 TB HDD plus 256 GB SSD memory, you do not have to worry about storing a copious amount of data. Know More

2. HP 14S-CF3046TU

HP 14S-CF3046TU is ideal for people looking for a lightweight laptop for enhanced productivity. 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor ensures that you can multitask effortlessly and sail through your daily tasks without a glitch. With a 14-inch display, this stylish laptop also comes with Intel® UHD graphics for an amazing streaming and entertainment experience. It’s 4 GB RAM and 5400 RPM storage gives you ample memory to store heavy files, movies, photos, videos and much more. Weighing just 1.47kg, this budget laptop ensures portability, productivity, and performance. Know More

3. Acer Aspire 5 A514-53

Acer Aspire 5 A514-53 powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor is well suited for personal and professional use and is designed to deliver a seamless user experience. With a 14.00-inch display that has a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, this productivity powerhouse makes getting your work done easy on the eyes. It comes with 4GB RAM and packs 512GB of SSD storage, giving you plenty of storage space for all your data storage needs. This thin and light laptop also delivers a smooth media and gaming experience with its integrated Intel UHD graphics, all in a compact design. Know More

4. Dell Inspiron 3593

Dell Inspiron 3593 is designed to deliver faster speed and superior performance in a sleek design. Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, this laptop gives you the processing power you need to efficiently get through your daily workloads without any problems. Its 15.6-inch FHD antiglare display provides a brilliant viewing experience and with its 8 GB RAM, 1 TB + 256 GB HDD, you get ample storage space for all your documents, photos, videos and software. Enjoy extra power and optimal everyday performance with this thin and lightweight laptop from Dell. Know More

5. ASUS VivoBook 14

ASUS VivoBook 14 is a modern-day laptop designed for speed, portability and comfort. Powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, this laptop comes with 4 GB RAM and 1 TB storage that give you more than enough space to store your heavy data files. Its 14 inch, LED-backlit FHD display with integrated Intel UHD graphics gives you an exciting viewing and gaming experience. Weighing just 1.6 kgs, this compact laptop comes with a 32WHrs, Lithium-ion, 2-Cell battery that gives you the power to work uninterrupted from any location. Know More

For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit the Intel Benchmarks Page

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This is a partnered post