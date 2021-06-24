The Strongest Link: Women Warriors of Chandmari

Chandmari – an urban settlement of 417 jhuggis in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, home to daily wage workers, a high-risk area – is seven days away from the day of their immunization drive. Nazama, 30-year-old mother of four, sole earner of her family, wakes up at 5am to go hunt for profitable items in piles of garbage. Mamta, eight months pregnant, mother of three, struggles to raise her eldest son who has a birth defect. Kamla and her husband, stretching their meagre income to raise their six children, consider themselves lucky and are full of hope. We follow the journey of these three determined warriors through these seven days as they battle ignorance, resistance, superstition, social stigmas, personal traumas and their daily struggles to take on the immense task of changing the society around them, changing mindsets, changing the fates of many, one child at a time.

