English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Partner Content
1-min read
The Third Leg of Global Luxury Realty Conclave Is All Set to Kick Off in Delhi
The third chapter of the India Sotheby's International Realty’s Global Luxury Realty Conclave is partnered by CNBC-TV18 & News18.com’s Global Conclave for India Realty (GCIR)
Image for representation.
Loading...
After completing two successful events in 2017 and 2018, the Global Luxury Realty Conclave is coming again on the 22nd and 23rd of February at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. It is a perfect networking platform that comprises of Sotheby’s international realty representatives, real estate industry experts, international and domestic developers, attorneys and elite personalities from around the globe. All these people come together to bring around a holistic perspective of the luxury real estate sector.
The third chapter of the India Sotheby's International Realty’s Global Luxury Realty Conclave is partnered by CNBC-TV18 & News18.com’s Global Conclave for India Realty (GCIR) in association with Alphacorp, Gaursons India, M3M India, Tata Housing and Shapoorji Pallonji.
Since 1744, Sotheby is serving as the most trusted advisor in the acquisition and disposition of art and valued assets. Spread across 90 locations in 40 countries, Sotheby conducts around 250 auctions in over 70 categories each year. Today they have expanded in the real estate sector and have brokerages in 70 countries and over 22,000 sales associates. And together, they strive to provide luxury real estate services all around the world. Whether you want to purchase a luxury home or sell a property, Sotheby’s make you a personalised marketing plan and make sure appropriate buyers and sellers pair to have a fruitful conversation.
The conclave will play host to lots of esteemed speakers. Some of which are;
- Sanjay Dutt (MD & CEO)- Tata Housing
- Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan (CEO) – Shapoorji Pallonji
- Ashish Sarin(Director & CEO) – Alpha Corp
- Manoj Gaur(Managing Director) – Gaurs Group
- Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty
- Mr. Vivek Singhal CEO, M3M India Pvt. Ltd.
GCIR is also extending its editorial expertise in the field of Indian Real Estate with Ms. Manisha Natarajan who’s the Group Editor (Real Estate & Urban Development) at CNBC, TV18. She will be spearheading two key sessions - ‘Evolving lifestyles’ and ‘Taking the rights bets with real estates?’ on the first day of the event between 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.
Join us for the perfect showcasing and networking opportunity surrounded by influential personalities and thought leaders that will help find the perfect home for you. To know more about the event click here.
The third chapter of the India Sotheby's International Realty’s Global Luxury Realty Conclave is partnered by CNBC-TV18 & News18.com’s Global Conclave for India Realty (GCIR) in association with Alphacorp, Gaursons India, M3M India, Tata Housing and Shapoorji Pallonji.
Since 1744, Sotheby is serving as the most trusted advisor in the acquisition and disposition of art and valued assets. Spread across 90 locations in 40 countries, Sotheby conducts around 250 auctions in over 70 categories each year. Today they have expanded in the real estate sector and have brokerages in 70 countries and over 22,000 sales associates. And together, they strive to provide luxury real estate services all around the world. Whether you want to purchase a luxury home or sell a property, Sotheby’s make you a personalised marketing plan and make sure appropriate buyers and sellers pair to have a fruitful conversation.
The conclave will play host to lots of esteemed speakers. Some of which are;
- Sanjay Dutt (MD & CEO)- Tata Housing
- Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan (CEO) – Shapoorji Pallonji
- Ashish Sarin(Director & CEO) – Alpha Corp
- Manoj Gaur(Managing Director) – Gaurs Group
- Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty
- Mr. Vivek Singhal CEO, M3M India Pvt. Ltd.
GCIR is also extending its editorial expertise in the field of Indian Real Estate with Ms. Manisha Natarajan who’s the Group Editor (Real Estate & Urban Development) at CNBC, TV18. She will be spearheading two key sessions - ‘Evolving lifestyles’ and ‘Taking the rights bets with real estates?’ on the first day of the event between 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.
Join us for the perfect showcasing and networking opportunity surrounded by influential personalities and thought leaders that will help find the perfect home for you. To know more about the event click here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bentley Bentyaga Luxury SUV Worth Rs 4.40 Crore Involved in Crash with Auto Rickshaw in Delhi
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Dishtv, Sun Direct and Tata Sky Try to Reduce NCF Burden on Subscribers
- Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and More
- Physio and Six Teenagers Step in for Italian Side but Lose 20-0
- Jharkhand-based NGO Yuwa Wins Laureus Sport for Good Honour
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results