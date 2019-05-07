Things Every Indian Needs to Know about the Importance of Voting

900 million voters are eligible to vote in 17th Lok Sabha Elections, making this the world’s largest elections and yet India is striving to achieve the 100% mark in terms of voter turnout.While politics is an often confusing area for most people, it is our duty to figure out where we stand on issues like alleviating poverty, plans for the elderly, education, basic amenities, environmental protection, agriculture and even urban development.Photo by: Unsplash.comLok Sabha Elections 2019 have completed 5 phases of polling and here are 5 things you need to know if you are still to vote in remaining phases.1. Voting means standing up for yourself, the people you care about and for the nation’s progress, because if you don’t vote for your own interests, then who will?2. Elections and the government are of the people, by the people and for the people, but the people have to stop being observers who complain and start participating in democracy to make it work.3. The internet has brought everything to our fingertips. If you don’t understand how things work, who your candidates are or what they stand for - now is the time to educate yourself. Read up, ask friends and family, call the hotlines, and watch the news. Today it is easier than ever to become an informed voter - there is really no excuse!4. While many youngsters are apathetic about voting early, they need to set their eyes on the future. Voting is their constitutional right. The government elected by them will impact the decisions made for their future and that’s a good enough reason to participate in the electoral process.5. There are still some countries in the world that don’t have any say in electing their government as they don’t have the right to vote. Voting is a right and a privilege that generations of our forefathers have fought to win. It is one we should learn to appreciate and exercise voluntarily every chance we get.The next phase is on May 12th and the hope is that it will show an increase in voter turnout than the previous phases. With vote counting and official results announcement scheduled on 23 May 2019, understanding the importance of casting your vote is more crucial than ever for our collective future. Go vote and make your voice heard.Button Dabao Desh Banao is a Network18 initiative, presented by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, urging every Indian to VOTE in the ongoing general elections. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ButtonDabaoDeshBanao.