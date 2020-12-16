This is what makes almond oil, Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin vital to your health and beauty.

For decades, our mothers have understood the many benefits of almonds. In fact, we all probably have some memory of our moms or grandmas soaking almonds overnight and peeling them the next morning for us.

Today our skin, hair and overall health seems to be under constant stress. We feel overextended, deal with dull hair and sallow skin. Yet we’re expected to always look our best. What if we told you there was a way to get youthful and radiant skin and improve your health and expect the most from one versatile product?

Rogan Badam Shirin is a unique Unani formulation of 100% pure, sweet almond from Hamdard. As a high-quality oil, it gives you all the natural benefits of Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Zinc, and Omega-3 Fatty Acids. This one product can strengthen the brain and your bones, alleviate fatigue, help you sleep better and even improve vigour. Besides that it has a whole range of uses in skin care, hair care and cooking that is gentle on the system and easy to use.

Beauty care for your skin and nails.

Deeply moisturizing, this light and non-greasy almond oil battles the cold dry winter weather and makes skin soft and supple. Use it as your primary moisturiser or as a massage oil all over your face and body. Even some of the driest elbows, heels and knees will benefit from daily application of this oil. 100% pure almond oil, Rogan Badam Shirin is also great for daily infant massages as it is moisturising and easily absorbed. Now glowing skin is within your reach!

This isn’t all. You can say goodbye to brittle nails and dry cuticles by massaging some of this oil into your fingers and hands every night before you go to sleep. Over time, you will see stronger nails and nourished cuticles. Regular use has even been known to help prevent stretch marks.

Haircare like no other

All through the year our hair takes a beating with scorching sun or moisture sapping winter. Roghan Badam Shirin works like a charm to not only nourish and restore the health of your scalp, but also to reduce hair fall. No matter how long your hair is, a twice a week hot oil head massage can make a huge difference. Use it regularly and you will notice significantly softer and more manageable hair in no time.

Get tremendous health benefits.

Did you know that 1 tablespoon of almond oil has 26% of your recommended daily intake of Vitamin E? But that’s not all, it also has a small amount of vitamin K and is also known to make your bones stronger. In fact, sweet almond oil has been linked to a number of health benefits including lowering your risk of heart disease, helping weight-loss and stabilizing blood sugar levels. You can start by adding 5-10 drops of this almond oil to hot milk and drinking it before going to bed or at breakfast time if you're a child. Continued use will strengthen the brain and nerves and help your bowels function properly.

Cook with it.

A mild, nutty-tasting oil Roghan Badam Shirin makes a great addition to many dishes as a finishing oil. You can make a tasty salad dressing, add a bit to your rice or pasta to boost healthy fats or even drizzle it over a side dish to give it a delicious flavour profile.

No matter how you decide to use this versatile sweet almond oil, it is clear that it is an all-around winner.

