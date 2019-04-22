Take the pledge to vote

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) ("HDFC Life"). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101
1-min read

This Video Shows Why Every Vote Counts & Can Make A Huge Difference In Our Lives

This initiative by Network 18 and HDFC Life wants to make sure that everyone in the country comes together and votes wisely for a brighter future; for others and for their own selves. #AajSawaaroApnaKal

Anshika Bajpai |

Updated:April 22, 2019, 1:28 PM IST
This Video Shows Why Every Vote Counts & Can Make A Huge Difference In Our Lives
This initiative by Network 18 and HDFC Life wants to make sure that everyone in the country comes together and votes wisely for a brighter future; for others and for their own selves. #AajSawaaroApnaKal
It’s voting season! Huge fervour around the new government has taken over every nook and corner of our country. But amidst all the zeal and discussions, some might still find an excuse to keep away from going to the polling booths. To those we say, excuses were made in the 2014 General Assembly Elections too.

Only about 66% of 843 million eligible voters made their way to the polling booths to cast their vote. The 34% who did not vote, let others decide the future for them and the country.

The 2019 General Assembly Elections, with 900 million eligible voters, will be India’s biggest election in its constitutional history. The highest turn-out till date is expected. Instead of a mere 66%, we are expecting an insignificant rise in the total turn out, given the huge pool of the first time voters. But in the end, it’s still not good enough. How can we expect the government to be 100% committed to the country, if we don’t commit our 100% to cast a vote?

Don’t ever go by the thought that your lone vote cannot make a difference. Our unity is our diversity, and the key to a better future is our vote. Here’s a video that will inspire you to take the first step towards crafting our country’s future on the right path.



This initiative by Network 18 and HDFC Life wants to make sure that everyone in the country comes together and votes wisely for a brighter future; for others and for their own selves. #AajSawaaroApnaKal

Take a pledge to cast your vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Click here.
