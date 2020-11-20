Times when keeping a hand sanitizer handy will pay off!

We live in a world where everyone is constantly on the go and unbeknownst to us we could be attacked by harmful germs and bacteria that lurk in unexpected places around us. Since washing hands with soap and water isn’t always feasible, a good alcohol based hand sanitizer can come to your rescue in these scenarios.

At home :

Ever wondered that a guest or maid visiting your home can be a potential carrier of germs and virus? So how can you prevent the virus from entering your homes and spreading it around? By simply placing a hand sanitizer at the door, you can make sure that every visitor disinfects their hands so you can always keep your homes germ free.

At the office:

Shared facilities like conference rooms, bathrooms, cafeteria and even elevator buttons can be potential carriers of germs. So, while you may take all precautions to keep a safe distance from people in your workplace, you may tend to overlook the markers you may touch while writing on a whiteboard or the money you may borrow from your colleague. As multiple people touch these objects, the virus can stay on the surface and easily get transmitted on your hands too. That’s why it’s smart to keep an effective hand sanitizer that can drop the growth of germs almost immediately.

While traveling:

Ever thought that a cab door handle touched by hundreds of people each day can actually transmit germs on your hands with which you might end up touching your face or eyes. While you can’t avoid touching the handles its best to always carry a hand sanitizer which can instantly help you disinfect your hands.

It turns out that cash can possibly be a potent carrier of germs as they change hands multiple times and can pick up all manner of dirt and bugs as they're passed around. Hence it is always advisable to safeguard yourself and the driver by making a quick online payment instead of handling infected currency notes. This measure is as important as using a hand sanitizer that can immediately kill germs on your hands while you are on the go.

At a restaurant/café:

With businesses and restaurants gradually opening up, you will need to be extra cautious of germs that can be transmitted through a doorknob, chairs or even menus that are used by hundreds of people each day. Using a high quality hand sanitizer with a prolonged effect can go a long way in keeping you away from all contagious infections so you can be protected at all times.

These are some occasions when we can’t leave anything to chance and must be cautious about keeping our selves and those around us clean and protected at all times. A well-formulated hand sanitizer is important to help stop the spread of germs and prevent any illness. Look no further as Nerolac Hand Sanitizer, a WHO recommended formulation is the perfect way to kill 99.99% germs including bacteria, virus and fungi. It contains glycerol that always leaves your skin feeling gentle and moisturized. With 75% alcohol content, the travel friendly hand sanitizer is extremely easy to use by simply applying 5ml on the palm and rubbing it well on your hands and fingers.

From long commute hours in public transport to using shared washrooms or visiting a relative in the hospital, our hands come in direct contact with almost a zillion germs every single day. Hence, use of an effective tool like the Nerolac Hand Sanitizer is a habit that can keep us all exposed to fewer germs and considerably decrease our chance of illness.

