Trending Ava Aashna Chopra Is Becoming An Idol For A Myriad Of Budding Models

It might amaze numerous individuals to find out that the supermodel, Ava Aashna Chopra has recently graced the front of L'Officel's Latvia in Eastern Europe. For two sequential months, she made hearts flutter on the spread. She is unsurprisingly the only Southeast Asian model who has booked the pined for a spot. She has been demonstrating that the world is right now advancing and adjusting to the more prominent requirement for assorted variety and portrayal in style, and this femme fatale is making heads turn everywhere.

Ava Aashna Chopra's path in the modeling profession has been fascinating. She has gone from strolling runway in places like the Middle East and Asia to booking the coveted couples release a front cover of Cosmopolitan Malaysia with Indonesian actor Miller Khan to now making waves in the European market. She has walked for Dolce and Gabbana, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Christian Louboutin and Max Mara among a few other high profile brands.

The trailblazer hopes that youngsters worldwide would come to the realization that their aspiration to make their foray into the field of fashion on the world stage won’t be rejected. They could use her example as a reminder that though they may hail from parts of the world that many may not know about, they should break barriers and go to the front line.

Having attended NYU, the supermodel has been making her mark in the fashion world with her exotic look and exciting personal life. First seen at the IIFA awards with Reza Khan, nephew of incredible entertainer Feroz Khan on their version of a red carpet, then being spotted at Soho House with the Hollywood set and courtside with her companions for NBA games, this young lady's social schedule is one to watch.

She has worked above the line in films like Supreme Gentleman and Acceptance with her long-lasting companion Ryan Matthew Chan. It has been noted that Chopra might be involved with joint co-productions between Hollywood and Asia through Iskandar Malaysia Studios.

Chopra facilitated an affair called Camera, Catwalk and Canvas that united probably the greatest names in the Indian style and expressions industry, bringing attention to the needs of the Concern India Foundation. The magnanimous trust helps young ladies who are survivors of domestic violence.

As of now, she is a promoter of WildAid and has been doing her part in convincing people not to purchase unlawful, unethical products that exploit wildlife. Recently, she spoke vehemently against sharks fin soup in the wake of seeing how often it is still consumed in the Asian locale she hails from.

Chopra is known for her style and tends to take on the persona of those characters she adores on the screen when it comes to getting dressed. She said on Tatler, "Motion pictures are such a major motivation for my fashion aesthetic. I'll watch a film and my style will take after the character that I'm fixated on! On the off chance that I watched Breakfast at Tiffany's, all I'd wear for the following days are dark dresses and pearls."

The fashionista has been seen regularly donning the most recent garments from Off-White, Christian Louboutin and Dolce and Gabbana and wants to explore too with her outfits. She helps the budding model hopefuls understand that they have a lot to offer no matter where they come from, they need only try.

