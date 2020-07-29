Trendsetter OPPO revolutionizes the smartphone industry with Reno4 Pro

A device can make or break an experience for you and there was a time when we used separate devices for music, watching movies, taking videos, clicking and editing photographs.Today one can have all those functions in the click of a button at one place. Accessibility, speed and convenience has become the need of the hour.

OPPO stands out thanks to its belief in innovation and focus on top-notch R&D. Going out of the box is what makes its Reno range of smartphones so superlative and premium. Each smartphone comes with spectacular features that deliver on every promise made.

Amazingly fast charging

One of the features that are critical to us picking a smartphone but often neglected in the manufacturing is the charging technology. OPPO though chose to make this crucial area its focal point. The result is its users can free themselves from being chained to their chargers and do more of what makes them happy. SuperVOOC 2.0 charging gives you an incredible two hours of talk time or four hours of video time with just a 5-minute charge. Battery low? You’ll soon be asking - What’s that?

VOOC charging - this is how OPPO leads the industry today. Committed to innovation beyond expectations, OPPO now sees its premium brand of flash charging in the hands of over 145 million people across the globe. With over 1,700 patents worldwide, the company continually disrupts the telecom landscape with technology that works smarter and more efficiently than ever before.

In 2018 OPPO R17 Pro showcased SuperVOOC technology that provides charging power of nearly 50 W. In 2019, the OPPO Reno series adopted the new VOOC 3.0 flash charging technology as well as new VFC algorithms. 65W fast charging will even give you a full battery in just 36 minutes. With five safety protection measures located in the adapter, charging cable, and the device + the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System, anyone can now enjoy uninterrupted movie marathons, first-person shooters games and multitask seamlessly, stress-free.

This is why users looking for a safe, best-in-class experience coupled with a feature-rich phone will love the Reno 4 Pro. Yet, charging is not the only area where the Reno4 Pro excels.

Dazzling display

Making significant progress with screen tech as well, OPPO’s 3D Curved Screen with +90Hz refresh rate hits all the right notes. With features like the 3D borderless sense screen extends your view and gives you premium viewing. The ultra-thin phone not only looks great as you flip through photos and media but also feel more premium and stylish as you fetch it out of your bag or pocket to grab that call. But if you think all this screen time will ruin your eyes, they have even taken this into consideration. With added Eye Care Mode, late-night reading, and watching movies is a problem at all.

India launch

With dedicated R&D abilities in India, we know OPPO is committed to understanding the Indian consumer’s needs and providing premium options that can rival the best.

OPPO will inaugurate its Reno4 Pro on July 31st. At this one of a kind Reno4 Pro’s AR launch , we’re hoping to be able to immerse ourselves in the new gold standard for all future smartphones to come.

This is a partnered content