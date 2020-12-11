Understanding Epilepsy In Order To Beat It

In India, as per the recent studies almost 1.3 Cr People suffer with Epilepsy but only 29 Lacs gets treated2.

1Cr people with Epilepsy are either not diagnosed or not getting treatment with medication. Also, there is a huge stigma attached to this condition due to lack of awareness and misconceptions around it2.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition/disorder in which people tend to have recurrent seizures (fits). Seizures are periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness, which are caused by a sudden surge, technically an overload, in the brain’s electrical activity1.

What causes Epilepsy?

Various conditions can cause epilepsy. These include brain tumors, head injuries, infections, stroke or genetic conditions. However, in up to 70 percent of epilepsy cases for both adults and children, no cause can be determined11. Some of the common triggers are: Missed medicines, Stress, anxiety or excitement, Hormonal changes, certain food, Alcohol, Photosensitivity and music1.

Major challenges in Epilepsy:

As far as epilepsy is concerned, diagnosis is an issue. This is where a lot of misconceptions abound including socio-cultural issues or taboos/myths surrounding the condition. Sometimes the medical diagnosis of the condition is not correct which may lead to problems due to incorrect or delayed treatment.

Epilepsy is a common condition that is not well understood and often not well treated, despite being widely recognized. People with epilepsy also experience health and social disparities, such as worse health related quality of life7. People with reasonably well-controlled epilepsy often don't talk about their seizure disorder or reveal it to their friends and co-workers out of fear of repercussions or epilepsy stigma. Don’t allow that. Talk to your friends and family, and society needs to stop considering epilepsy patients as abnormal.

In India, it’s a myth, that it is caused by demons and spirits which is not true, it has nothing to do with past life. It is a scientific neurological issue – that can be controlled with the right treatment. Epidemiologic studies of epilepsy indicate that the overall incidence of epilepsy is slightly higher in male than in female subjects.2

If you think you or a loved one might be having seizures, it is important to discuss what has been happening with your doctor.

Keep a record of how often the unusual seizure attack occurs, the time of day it happens, and what form it takes. This can help your doctor determine if what you are describing might be a symptom of epilepsy. A doctor’s first tool in diagnosing epilepsy is a careful medical history with as much information as possible about what the seizures looked like and what happened just before they began. If someone in your life is diagnosed with epilepsy, it’s important to be supportive and understanding.

About 30 to 40 percent of epilepsy is caused by genetic predisposition. First-degree relatives of people with inherited epilepsy have a two- to four-fold increased risk for epilepsy5. Seizures/fits should be treated by registered medical practitioner so that the right diagnosis and a proper timely treatment is offered to a patient. If you have access, do reach out to Neurologists who can help in the right treatment protocol.

Any special advice you would like to give to parents of children suffering from epilepsy? And what role should a care giver play in this condition?

Care Givers must keep a watch on child and never leave the child completely alone / unattended for too long. Know what the triggers are and avoid those as far as possible. Make sure the teachers/guardians of the child are aware of the medical issue with the child and make sure to give them details for emergency contacts.

Make sure medications are taken timely and necessary follow-up visits / investigations are carried out. Know the red flags and make sure to rush to the doctor as soon as any red flag is suspected. Avoid giving anything by mouth (water/tablets/syrup) when the child is in active fits and rush him/her to the hospital.

Does it affect women differently? And does it have any long-term impact – say on their overall health or even their ability to conceive?

Socio-cultural taboos around girl/women epilepsy sufferers –need to address by talking to their family members. If treatments and due precautions are taken, it is possible to lead a near-normal life with the help of a good support system at home. Women with epilepsy are just as likely to achieve pregnancy as their peers without epilepsy. It's difficult to predict how pregnancy will affect epilepsy. For some women their epilepsy is unaffected, while others may see an improvement in their condition.

However, as pregnancy can cause physical and emotional stress, as well as increased tiredness, seizures may become more frequent and severe. To reduce any risks, talk to your neurologist about your medicines before you get pregnant or if you're planning to get pregnant. They may want to switch you to an alternative treatment. It's usually better to make any changes to your medication before rather than during pregnancy.

If you get pregnant while you're taking Anti Epilepsy Drug medication, continue to take it and contact your GP or specialist immediately to discuss your treatment. Don't alter your treatment or stop taking your medication without specialist advice, especially during pregnancy. This is because a severe seizure in pregnancy could result in harm or injury to you or your baby9.

Is it possible for people with Epilepsy to lead normal life? What could be the impact on their quality of life?

Most people with epilepsy can live healthy & normal life with right treatment & Guidance from Health care practitioners8,10.

Disclaimer:

** This is in partnership with Abbott India, written by Prof. (Dr.) U.K. Misra, Director & HOD Institute of Neurosciences, Apollo Hospital, Lucknow.

Information appearing in this material is for general awareness only and does not constitute any medical advice. Please consult your doctor for any questions or concerns you may have regarding your condition.

