Understanding the Trends in Indian Real Estate with Amit Goyal
With NRIs wanting to settle in India in the future, NRI investment in India Real Estate is witnessing new highs as it not only gives a good ROI but a cushion for settling in India.
Global Conclave for Indian Realty
Amit Goyal, CEO India Sotheby’s International Realty Talks about NRIs Investing in India
Talking about the trends in the Indian real estate, Amit Goyal spoke explicitly about the NRI investing in India. He explains that the NRI population is 30.8 million globally. When it comes to investing in Indian real estate, NRI buying decisions depend on multiple factors including the rate of return, long-term plan, and currency fluctuations or understanding if the investment would help them in end usage. With policies such as Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), Goods and Services Act (GST), Smart City projects and government initiatives promoting housing projects and 100% FDI allowance within the country, one can expect the real estate industry moving in a positive direction with greater confidence from the NRI segment.
Among these, he believes the implementation of RERA across India has brought about much needed transparency to the sector. The registration of all projects with the Real Estate Regulator, registration of all real estate agents, setting up of escrow accounts where sale proceeds will be deposited, etc. are just a few of the mandates that are changing the landscape of this sector. We can now expect speedy settlement of disputes, due to the presence of a regulator. A boost in foreign and domestic investment can be anticipated owing to the improved transparency. We can also expect increase in housing sales with the improved buyer confidence, thereby leading to price stabilization.
Developers have also realized that they need to launch projects with all approvals and plans in place and ensure completion within a specified time frame. Compulsorily registration of real estate agents has resulted in weeding out of unscrupulous agents and ensured prospective buyers are given correct advice. These have bought about a positive impact with the buyers leading to recovery of the sector.
With NRIs wanting to settle in India in the future, NRI investment in India Real Estate is witnessing new highs as it not only gives a good ROI but a cushion for settling in India.
Post RERA, NRIs feel protected and the overall investments have gone up, believes Amit Goyal, CEO of India Sotheby’s International Realty. Sotheby’s International Realty® operates a global network of over 22,000 affiliates with 950 offices across 70 countries, dealing in luxury real estate properties. It is a part of Sotheby’s, a 274-year-old world renowned brand that is synonymous with luxury, serving the global clientele in acquisition and disposition of art and valued assets such as jewellery, wine, cars, watches as well as high end real estate.
India Sotheby’s International Realty presently has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and plans to expand their business to other cities such as Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Goa and Kolkata in the next 18 months to market niche properties for top developers and home owners. They have a collection of luxury properties ranging from farmhouses, villas and bungalows to apartments and penthouses in India and Overseas. India Sotheby's International Realty markets are among the most exclusive properties in India.
To know more about The Global Conclave for Indian Realty, please click here.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and does not necessarily reflect the views of News18.com or Network18. News18.com doesn't hold any responsibility for the content.
