UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable Released, Exams Begin 28th September 2018

UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in , as per which, the Mains 2018 Examination will commence from 28th September 2018 with Paper I – Essay. UPSC had organized the Prelims 2018 earlier this month. Candidates who will score minimum 66 marks in Paper-II, will be shortlisted for Mains exam based on their scores in Paper-I. UPSC Civil Services 2018 Mains examination will be organized as per the time table mentioned below:1. Paper I – Essay – Friday, 28th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)2. Paper II – General Studies-I – Saturday, 29th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)3. Paper III – General Studies-II – Saturday, 29th September 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)4. Paper IV – General Studies-III – Sunday, 30th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)5. Paper V – General Studies-IV – Sunday, 30th September 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)6. Paper-A – Indian Language – Saturday, 6th October 2018 (9 am – 12 pm){Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script) /Tamil/Telugu/Urdu}7. Paper-B – English – Saturday, 6th October 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)8. Paper-VI – Optional Paper-I – Sunday, 7th October 2018 (9 am – 12 pm){Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/ Malayalam/ Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/ Telugu/ Urdu/ English}9. Paper-VII – Optional Paper-II – Sunday, 7th October 2018 (2pm – 5 pm){Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam /Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}Candidates can download the official notification for the UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable at the url mentioned below: