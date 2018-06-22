GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable Released, Exams Begin 28th September 2018

Candidates who will score minimum 66 marks in Paper-II, will be shortlisted for Mains exam based on their scores in Paper-I.

Updated:June 22, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
File photo.
UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in, as per which, the Mains 2018 Examination will commence from 28th September 2018 with Paper I – Essay. UPSC had organized the Prelims 2018 earlier this month. Candidates who will score minimum 66 marks in Paper-II, will be shortlisted for Mains exam based on their scores in Paper-I. UPSC Civil Services 2018 Mains examination will be organized as per the time table mentioned below:

1. Paper I – Essay – Friday, 28th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)

2. Paper II – General Studies-I – Saturday, 29th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)

3. Paper III – General Studies-II – Saturday, 29th September 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)

4. Paper IV – General Studies-III – Sunday, 30th September 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)

5. Paper V – General Studies-IV – Sunday, 30th September 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)

6. Paper-A – Indian Language – Saturday, 6th October 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)
{Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam/Manipuri/Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/Santhali/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script) /Tamil/Telugu/Urdu}

7. Paper-B – English – Saturday, 6th October 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)

8. Paper-VI – Optional Paper-I – Sunday, 7th October 2018 (9 am – 12 pm)
{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages: Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/ Malayalam/ Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/ Telugu/ Urdu/ English}

9. Paper-VII – Optional Paper-II – Sunday, 7th October 2018 (2pm – 5 pm)
{Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:
Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithili/Malayalam /Manipuri/ Marathi/Nepali/Oriya/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English}

Candidates can download the official notification for the UPSC Civil Services 2018 Main Exams Timetable at the url mentioned below:

http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/TT-CSME-2018-Engl_0.pdf

