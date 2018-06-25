English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 12th July 2018
the application process has started on the official website of UPSC.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Civil Engineering & Construction Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education has begun on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in. UPSC aims to recruit candidates on probation. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ tab given under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Advertisement’
Step 4 – Register yourself first by filling the form with required details and clicking on ‘Save and Continue’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under vacancy number ‘18061201523’
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill in the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/RegistrationFinal.php
Direct Link for Login - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/LoginFinal.php?postcode=1438&caseid=1504&%20log=pub
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.25
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women Category - NIL
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 13
Unreserved – 10
SC – 2
ST - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-12-2018-Engl_0.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years. Age relaxation will be given as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 per month with AGP of Rs.5400.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
