UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 12th July 2018

UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Civil Engineering & Construction Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education has begun on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in. UPSC aims to recruit candidates on probation. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ tab given under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Advertisement’Step 4 – Register yourself first by filling the form with required details and clicking on ‘Save and Continue’Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under vacancy number ‘18061201523’Step 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill in the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.25SC/ ST/ PH/ Women Category - NILUPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 13Unreserved – 10SC – 2ST - 1The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years. Age relaxation will be given as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 per month with AGP of Rs.5400.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.