1-min read

UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 12th July 2018

the application process has started on the official website of UPSC.

Updated:June 25, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
UPSC Recruitment 2018: 13 Lecturer Posts, Apply before 12th July 2018
Image for Representation.
UPSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 13 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (Civil Engineering & Construction Technology), Department of Training & Technical Education has begun on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in. UPSC aims to recruit candidates on probation. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 12th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ tab given under ‘Recruitment’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Online Recruitment Application’ under ‘Advertisement’
Step 4 – Register yourself first by filling the form with required details and clicking on ‘Save and Continue’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under vacancy number ‘18061201523’
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill in the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/RegistrationFinal.php

Direct Link for Login - https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/LoginFinal.php?postcode=1438&caseid=1504&%20log=pub

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.25
SC/ ST/ PH/ Women Category - NIL
UPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 13
Unreserved – 10
SC – 2
ST - 1

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil Engineering with 1st class or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.
Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-12-2018-Engl_0.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 35 years. Age relaxation will be given as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 per month with AGP of Rs.5400.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

