Volvo Cars’ #BreatheFree Initiative Urges You to Take Action for a Better Tomorrow.
We've polluted the air so much at present, that a cleaner tomorrow seems a far off dream.
What do you think of, when you envision the future? Is it a world full of possibilities, a future where everyone lives in peace and has the means and resources to live for long? When we think of what we want to leave for our future generations, it is always a good future. But what are we doing in the present, to make that future possible?
Nothing. And quite ironically the way it is going, the future seems bleak at best. We've polluted the air so much at present, that a cleaner tomorrow seems a far off dream. The twinkle in the eyes of your kids that you want to see in a grand future, is currently lost in the haze of the pollution. So what are we going to do?
Volvo Cars has the same question in the video below. Along with doing something about it through their #BreatheFree campaign, the video is a stark reminder of the urgency of the situation we face today. Check it out below.
