WATCH: Patient on Stretcher Makes Narrow Escape After Falling Off Due to Dysfunctional Hospital Elevator

In what comes as a scary incident, a man in stretcher narrowly escaped getting his legs chopped off during elevator mishap. Uploaded on Twitter by journalist Abhinay Deshpande, the video shows two men carrying a man in a stretcher. While one manages to go inside, the other is on the outside, with the stretcher half stuck. This is when the elevator starts moving down. A panicky situation is created in the hallway of the hospital building.

This is when a few people come in and stop the lift from completely falling. The location of the incident is not yet clear. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 186K The man seems to have escaped death by a fraction of a second.

The part 2 of the video is also uploaded right below the original video. In the second part, it is seen that the man falls off from the strecher when the lift dysfunctions.

“If I show this video to my parents they never come in lift again.. they already have fear about escalator,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Not an expert but looks like the metal bed conducted the current from lift door and completed the circuit needed to prove that the door is closed.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man narrowly escaped getting his head chopped off in a freaking elevator mishap in Russia. The man seems to have escaped death by a fraction of a second. As per the description of the video, the incident took place inside an apartment block in the city of Krasnodar, Russia.

In the video, a man was spotted coming out of a lift. Till that point, the lift seemed to work completely fine.

However, when another man tried to step inside the elevator, the lift moved downward at a fast speed while the man was still in-between the door. CCTV footage showed the man looking at his phone as he walks into the lift, while the doors closed around him.

