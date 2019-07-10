What Are the Financial Services that YONO SBI Has to Offer

YONO SBI is a one-stop app for all your banking, lifestyle, financial, insurance, investment and shopping needs. Not only is it convenient, but it has made banking easier for all of us who just can’t take out time to go to a physical branch for every little thing. If you want to know what your YONO SBI can do for you when it comes to financial services, here’s a little lowdown.

1) What will you do if you forget your cards at home and have to take out cash from the ATM? YONO cash lets you withdraw money without using your debit card. Just register on the YONO app, use the authentication code sent to your mobile number in any of the YONO cash points and withdraw a specific amount of money without using any cards. It’s that simple!

2) Shop till you drop. Well not literally, but the app has got one of the best e-commerce websites to help you fill your wardrobe with more and more clothes. You even get exclusive discounts given especially to YONO SBI users.

3) For people like me, who get the jitters just by thinking about banking and financial terms, this is a pretty user-friendly app. The interface is easy and the navigation is quite intuitive to help me do the job smoothly.

4) Nobody likes to pay money, but when you have to, it’s better to have a quick payment process. The YONO SBI app uses UPI enabled payments with intelligent fund transfer to make for a faster payment process.

5) One place for all your State Bank group relationships. You can link and view all your mutual funds, credit cards, fixed deposits, insurance and any other financial and investment related statements in the app.

6) If you want to keep track of your spending habits and want to analyse your expenses, the YONO SBI app offers a tracker that auto-tags and categorizes all your transactions.

7) We all know getting a loan is not an easy task. There is much paperwork, making visits to the bank and getting it approved is another ball game altogether. With YONO SBI you can get pre-approved personal loans up to Rs. 1 Lakh without any documentation. And guess what, it takes just 2 minutes.

Who would have thought that banking would be so easy one day? YONO SBI makes sure that its users are at ease, enjoy a hassle-free process of banking and lifestyle and never have to worry about going to multiple places for multiple things.

This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.