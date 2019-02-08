What Are The Kinds of NRI Accounts and Why Do You Need Them

One of the main concerns, when you decide to shift abroad, is how to manage your finances. You have to plan what kind of an account to open, how to send money home or if you are a student then how will you get money from home, what will happen to your investments and a barrage of finance related queries.Here is a simplified explanation to those questions that will cover most of the issues faced by NRIs.If you are a Non-Resident Indian, then it’s illegal for you to hold the same old savings account that you had in India and hence you need to open a separate NRI account.NRI accounts are of four types;1) Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NRO)2) Non-Resident External Account (NRE)3) Foreign Currency Non-Resident Account (FCNR)4) Resident Foreign Currency Account (RFC)Why do you need them?NRO● The NRO account lets you make local payments and remittances from India and abroad. This account is a must if you want to keep some money in India in Indian currency. If you have income in India then you can deposit that income in an NRO account.● Hence, an NRO account is like a resident account only for all practical purposes. So if you are receiving any rent from property, investments or pension it has to be deposited in this account.● Similarly, any payment of insurance premium or EMIs on loans which you took while in India have to be mandated from this account.● This account is subject to tax deducted at source (TDS) of 31.2%.● You can choose to have a NRO savings account for regular use or a NRO fixed deposit in case you want to lock in your money for a longer period of time and get better returns.NRE● An NRE account lets you keep your money in India in a foreign denomination.● The advantage is that an NRE fixed deposit gives you better interest income which is not taxable in India.● If you want to send money abroad from India, then an NRE account comes in handy since it doesn’t impose any limit as to how much money you can send, unlike an NRO account.● If you decide to come back to India, this account can easily be converted back to a regular savings account.● These accounts too can be both savings or fixed deposits according to your needs.FCNR● These are fixed deposit accounts maintained in foreign currencies which include US dollar, Pound, Euro, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar amongst others.● The interest earned on these accounts are also in foreign currency and the deposits are only for a year ranging from one to five years.● Since these accounts are maintained in foreign currency only, they do not have any currency risk and they are also easy to repatriate.RFC● These accounts are best for returning Indians or NRIs to park their foreign currency after moving back from abroad.● There is no foreign exchange risk since the money held in this account is in a foreign currency.● The money deposited in the account can be converted back to NRE or FCNR if you become an NRI once again.● The interest earned on RFC account is fully repatriable too.Hence, if you become an NRI then understand your needs and what kinds of transactions and income you are going to have in the future. Based on that, choose an account that suits you the most.This content has been created in association with YONO SBI.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.