What Exactly Is Swasth Immunised India and Why Do We need it?

According to WHO, immunisation prevents 2-3 million deaths every year. But the sad truth is that around 5 lakh kids still die of diseases preventable by vaccines every year in India. And that’s why there is an urgent need to save the innocent lives that will make the future of our country.Over the last 5 years, 3.4 crore children and 90 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated under Mission Indradhanush by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India recorded the lowest infant deaths for the first time in these five years. They went down from 867,000 in 2016 to 802,000 in 2017. But we still have a long way to go…Serum Institute of India (SII) and Network 18 have come together to launch a nation-wide vaccination and immunisation campaign - Swasth Immunised India. Endorsed by Bollywood’s most influential star, Kareena Kapoor Khan, it aims to build a robust campaign aimed at spreading awareness on the importance and benefits of immunisation among the masses. The campaign will also work towards dispelling myths and misconceptions pertaining to the administration of vaccination among Indians.The primary aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of vaccine administration, advocating its acceptance and building a strong immunization outreach in the country. Working alongside the government, Swasth Immunised India will strive to reach full immunization coverage through continuous education and awareness.Not just that, we will also be visiting places across India where exemplary work is being done on- ground by doctors & frontline health workers and highlight these positive examples to inspire others.Vaccination has been accredited to be one of the most affordable and feasible methods to prevent life-threatening diseases. India's long-standing tryst to attain full immunization has successfully eradicated deadly diseases like Polio and Smallpox. Continued efforts implemented by leading global institutions and organizations has put India in the forefront to tackle the impending problem of full immunisation coverage. Despite the government and other bodies’ proactive approach, India is still home to the highest number of unvaccinated (56%) and incompletely vaccinated children (32%). But still, due to misconceptions and myths, the government has not been able to penetrate the remote areas of the country. Due to the lack of information and misinformation, many remote areas of the country suffer from outbreaks of various kinds of illnesses, leading to a growing fatality rate among infants, children and expectant mothers in India.So let’s join hands to sweep India off of vaccine-preventable diseases with a single drop that has the power to save millions of lives.To know more about the campaign, click here.