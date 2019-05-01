English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Is a Systematic Investment Plan and Why Should You Always Plan Your Investments
As investing through SIP involves making a periodic payment in the equities, you are able to tackle the ups and downs of the market better.
As investing through SIP involves making a periodic payment in the equities, you are able to tackle the ups and downs of the market better.
We’ve all heard the experts say ‘Save First, Spend Next’, but how many of us are actually able to do it? Not a lot. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) lets you do just that without any hassle. So what exactly is SIP?
Systematic Investment Plan helps you to invest regularly a fixed amount in the mutual funds taken by you. A fixed amount is deducted from your savings account every month and invested in the mutual fund of your choice.
Why do we use SIP?
1) Convenience - SIP lets you invest in a disciplined and phased manner. You even have the convenience to start investing in as less as Rs. 500.
2) Compounding interest - It ensures you get better long term benefits as compared to one-time investment.
3) Acts as an emergency fund - It can act as an emergency fund for unwanted contingencies like medical or loss of a job. Knowing that you have a backup puts your mind at ease.
4) Minimize the risk of equity fluctuations - As investing through SIP involves making a periodic payment in the equities, you are able to tackle the ups and downs of the market better.
So plan your investments now, to have some peace of mind and a relaxed life in the long run.
