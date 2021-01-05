What Is Epilepsy & How Can We Beat It?

Epilepsy is a neurological condition/disorder in which people tend to have recurrent seizures (fits). Seizures are periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness, which are caused by a sudden surge, technically an overload, in the brain’s electrical activity1 Characteristics of seizures vary and depend on where in the brain the disturbance first starts, and how far it spreads. Temporary symptoms occur, such as loss of awareness or consciousness, and disturbances of movement, sensation (including vision, hearing and taste), mood, or other cognitive functions1.

One seizure does not signify epilepsy (up to 10% of people worldwide have one seizure during their lifetime). Epilepsy is defined as having two or more unprovoked seizures. Frequency of seizures in a person with epilepsy can be highly variable1

In India, as per the recent studies almost 13 million people suffer with Epilepsy but only 3 million of these gets treatment 2. The remaining 10 million persons with Epilepsy are either not diagnosed or not getting treatment with medication. Among other reasons for this treatment gap is the huge stigma attached to this condition due to lack of awareness and misconceptions around this medical condition over the centuries2. Fear, misunderstanding, discrimination and social stigma have surrounded epilepsy for centuries. This stigma continues in many countries today and can impact on the quality of life for people with the disease and their families1.

What causes Epilepsy?

Various conditions can cause epilepsy. These include brain tumors, head injuries, infections, stroke or genetic conditions. Although many underlying disease mechanisms can lead to epilepsy, the cause of the disease is still unknown in about 50% of cases globally1 for both adults and children, 11. Some types of epilepsy, run in families. In these cases, it's likely that there's a genetic influence. In other words, poorly defined genetic traits may make a person more sensitive to environmental conditions that trigger seizures However, most children of people with epilepsy do not develop seizures or epilepsy1.

Some of the common triggers that provoke seizures are fever in children, missed medicines, sleep deprivation, stress, anxiety or excitement, excessive alcohol and certain drugs 1a.

Treatment

Epilepsy is a brain disorder. Seizures can be controlled by daily medications. Up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could become seizure free with appropriate use of antiseizure medicines. Low-cost treatment with daily medication. A wide range of antiseizure medications are now available and with improving safety profiles that permit long term use without major side effects1

Major challenges in Epilepsy:

Delayed or incorrect diagnosis

As seizures have a variety of manifestations and the event is usually brief and unwitnessed, correct diagnosis is often delayed. Several other conditions like fainting spells due to cardiac causes, stress related behaviors or migraines can also mimic seizures. This could also result in delays in treatment. The other issue hampering diagnosis is the extent of misconceptions that abound, including socio-cultural issues or taboos/myths surrounding the condition, which derail patients in their access to care to quacks.

Suboptimal treatment

Epilepsy is a common condition that is often not optimally treated, despite being widely recognized. Treatment is long and often and the duration is often uncertain especially in the early phase after diagnosis. Optimal treatment must be personalized for the patient and hence means regular visits to the doctor. People with epilepsy often have difficulties accepting the diagnosis due to the stigma associated with it. It also requires lifestyle discipline that is often not emphasized or enforced. Persons with epilepsy also have seizure related worry especially about injuries and embarrassment from seizures in a public place. Some of them may have associated psychological conditions, including anxiety and depression which may not be identified or addressed adequately12. Moreover, persons with epilepsy often don't feel at ease to talk about their seizure disorder or reveal it to their friends and co-workers out of fear of repercussions or epilepsy stigma, which multiplies their anxiety and social isolation. Thus, persons with epilepsy experience health and social disparities, leading to a worse health related quality of life7.

When should you suspect epilepsy:

If you observe repetitive stereotyped brief abnormal behaviors in a friend or loved one, suspect that he or she may be might be having seizures and seek medical help. Keep a record of the details of the behavior, or better still record a video. Note down how long it lasts, the time of the day it happens and also how often the event occurs. This can help your doctor determine if what you are describing might be a symptom of epilepsy. A doctor’s first tool in diagnosing epilepsy is a careful medical history with as much information as possible about what the seizures looked like and what happened just before the event began. Seizures/fits should be treated by registered medical practitioner so that the right diagnosis and a proper timely treatment is offered to a patient. If you have access, you should reach out to Neurologists who can help in the right treatment protocol If someone in your life is diagnosed with epilepsy, it’s important to be supportive and understanding12.

What should one do if they see someone having a seizure?

Some seizures can be frightening to watch, but most last only a few minutes, stop on their own, and are not life-threatening. Hence it is essential not to panic when you notice someone having a seizure13.

First, make sure that the person is in a safe place where he or she can't get hurt.

Put the person on the ground or floor in a safe area, preferably on his or her right side, and insert a soft support under the head. Also Remove any nearby objects that can injure.

Watch the clock and time the event approximately.

Loosen any clothing around the head or neck.

Don't try to wedge the persons mouth open or put anything into the mouth, between the teeth, and don't try to restrain movements.

Do not feed food or drink until the person is fully alert.

Once the seizure seems to have ended, gently comfort the person. It is best for the person to be remain lying down until they have recovered fully and want to move around.

Any special advice you would like to give to parents of children suffering from epilepsy? And what role should a care giver play in this condition?

Most children with epilepsy can attend regular school, take part in all educational, and most recreational activities with a few restrictions. Care Givers must keep a watch on child and never leave the child completely alone / unattended for too long. Know what the triggers are and avoid those as far as possible. Make sure the teachers/guardians of the child are aware of the medical issue and the appropriate triage plan for an emergency.

Some children with epilepsy may have attention issues and learning disability, these should be recognized and attended to with early intervention for best results.

Make sure medications are taken timely and necessary follow-up doctor visits / investigations are carried out. Discuss issues about sleep hygiene, optimal screen time, sport related activities, overnight picnics and use of alcohol and recreational drugs as appropriate with the doctor and your child.

Does it affect women differently? And does it have any long-term impact – say on their overall health or even their ability to conceive?

The key issue that is unique to women is related to childbearing. In addition, to the medical aspects, women with epilepsy face additional social challenges with regards to marriage and pregnancy9. Seizure control during pregnancy is not clearly predictable, but about two thirds of women with epilepsy do not experience worsening of seizures. Modern allopathy offers many pregnancy safe antiseizure medications as well as improved techniques of pregnancy monitoring which when employed judiciously by experts, can ensure that most women with epilepsy can have safe and successful pregnancy9. It is essential to plan the appropriate choice of medication with the neurologist well in advance of the pregnancy and ensure periodic consults with the neurologist and obstetrician through pregnancy and post delivery. Delivery should be planned in well-equipped and established obstetric care centers with facilities for care of the newborn. With good medical and family support systems, pregnancy outcomes in Women with Epilepsy can be as good as those in their peers without epilepsy. In the event of an unplanned pregnancy. It is never advisable to abruptly stop antiseizure medicines without the advice of your doctor This could lead to prolonged seizures that can harm both mother and the unborn baby9.

Is it possible for people with Epilepsy to lead normal life? What could be the impact on their quality of life?

With the correct diagnosis treatment and guidance from the right medical and health care professionals 70 percent of persons with epilepsy can have good control of their seizures8,10. In the remaining 30 percent of persons whose epilepsy is not controlled with medications, advances in modern medicine and technology provide alternative treatment options like brain surgery, implantable pacemakers and special diets to control seizures. Tailored brain surgery in the rightly chosen patients can even cure patients of epilepsy. Thus, with good medical and family support most persons with epilepsy can lead productive and happy lives8,10.

Abbott India’s ‘Join Seizure Freedom Movement - Treat it to defeat it’ campaign aims to encourage those experiencing symptoms to consult their neurologist immediately.

This is a partnered post.

Disclaimer:

** This is in partnership with Abbott India, written by Dr. Jayanti Mani, Sr. Consultant Neurologist & Epileptologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai’

Information appearing in this material is for general awareness only and does not constitute any medical advice. Please consult your doctor for any questions or concerns you may have regarding your condition.

